New features for public transportation in Google Maps are coming this year

Google Maps is celebrating its 15th birthday this week. In addition to a revised logo and a revised app, new functions are also presented. In the coming months, Google Maps will add new features for public transportation and update the AR tool “Live View”.

In a contribution to the keyword, Google explains a handful of new functions that are available for maps this year and are devoted exclusively to local public transport. If you remember, last year Google introduced a feature for bus / subway drivers that can help determine how crowded these modes of transportation could be.

Google is now expanding this offer. Using data collected from other drivers, Maps can display various new details about these trips. For example, the temperature is displayed on the “warmer side” or the “colder side” and how security is handled on board – the presence of cameras, a security guard, etc.

In addition, Google will be able to show access to public transportation for those who need additional assistance, and, as in some regions, if a transportation system has a specific women’s section. In Japan, Google will also introduce a filter for the number of cars to increase the chance of a seat.

In order to collect the data required for these functions, Google shows very short surveys in Google Maps in addition to the travel routes, as you can see above. According to Google, this feature will be available from March and will vary depending on location or transit.

Maps will also expand the AR function “Live View” from the end of this year. This function makes navigation easier by identifying nearby objects. You will soon be able to see how far your destination is and make some redesigned markers.

More on Google Maps:

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TteULKbNr50 [/ embed]