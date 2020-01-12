New favorite restaurants in the United States are convenience stores and gas stations

In “Vacation”, the 80s classic from National Lampoon, Chevy Chase jokes: “I’m so hungry. I could eat a sandwich at a gas station.” But convenience stores and gas stations that dot the retail landscape in America have worked to improve their take-out and coffee dinners. Today, chains such as Sheetz, Wawa and Kwik Trip offer meal kits, salads, keto snacks, Kombucha and espressos. While Amazon delivery has redefined what convenience means to many Americans, the 3,230-square-foot 24-hour convenience store still fills a niche for short-time customers looking for a bite to eat and d ” filling at the pump. “This is a hidden gem,” said Jeff Williams, executive vice president of retail services at Nielsen. “They demand that consumers view them as a destination for food.” To keep pace, chains are recruiting executives in restaurants and expanding their choice of snacks and prepared meals in on-site kitchens. Consumers, especially millennials, aren’t always willing to go to a quick-service restaurant, fast food restaurant, or wander around a 40,000 square foot grocery store, analysts said. Instead, they often go to a convenience store, where the average time that customers spend inside the store is less than four minutes. “People just don’t have the time to sit down to a full meal at night like they did before,” said Carl Rick, leadership development specialist at Kwik Trip, which builds about 40 stores a year and just opened its 700th. “The more places people can dive in, go out in three minutes with milk, eggs, maybe a sandwich, something to drink – these places are doing very well.” The growth in convenience of Quirky chains such as Wawa and Sheetz in the northeast, Casey’s and Kwik Trip in the Midwest, Buc-ee’s in Texas, Maverik based in Utah and others are opening new stores and building a devoted clientele. (A couple recently tied a knot in Wawa and a Sheetz superfan – Sheetz Freakz as they are called – has had the company logo tattooed on them.) Over the past decade, convenience store chains have increased sales in their stores by about 30%, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores, an industry advocacy group. Since 2000, the number of convenience stores in the United States has increased by 28%. The Southland Ice Company opened the first American convenience store in 1927 in Dallas. The chain, which now bears the name of 7-Eleven, recognized the advisability of selling these basic products on Sunday and in the evening when the grocery stores closed. Convenience stores in the United States took off in the post-war era with the growth of car ownership, the creation of the interstate highway network and migration to the suburbs. “These new vest-pocket supermarkets, mostly chain operated, specialize in fast service, easy parking and long hours,” wrote a 1966 New York Times reporter about how convenience stores were starting to fill up. a role “for the housewife”. In 1965, there were 5,000 convenience stores in the United States. Today, there are over 153,000 of these mini-markets, more than all of the country’s grocery stores, pharmacies and dollar stores combined. 7-Eleven is the largest convenience store chain in the United States with more than 9,000 outposts. About 93% of Americans live within 10 minutes of a convenience store, a highly fragmented area dominated by regional chains and dads. . Nearly 80% of convenience stores are connected to a service station. Casey’s Sheetz subs and pizzaTop chains see an opening to accommodate customers looking for breakfast, a quick snack, or a meal prepared for dinner. From 2009 to 2018, sales of food service in convenience stores increased at a faster rate than in any other sector of the store, according to the industrial trade group. Spending on outdoor food outpaced spending on food for Americans for the first time in 2010, according to the Department of Agriculture. “Fewer people are doing these big races and more and more people are buying individual meals,” said Rick. “We are looking to capitalize on that.” Kwik Trip sells eggs, milk, burgers and products, and has expanded its selection of take-out and fried chicken, which it prepares in Wisconsin cuisines. These food trends are pronounced among millennials, who eat more often and visit grocery stores less often than their parents, the agency said. “Millennials show a higher preference for convenience” when it comes to buying food, a 2017 USDA study found. “Our bull’s-eye is a bit from this younger age group – teens in the early thirties for food and drink,” said Travis Sheetz, chief operating officer of Sheetz, a family-run chain over 600 stores on the East Coast and exceeded $ 7 billion in sales last year. “They tend to accept a lot more from eating at a gas station.” Sheetz offers sandwiches and salads to order and offers espresso bars. Everything is done on touch screens, which it introduced in the 1990s. The chain is trying to separate its offer from McDonald’s, which it calls its biggest competitor, by offering more customizable sandwiches and a greater variety of choices. . “We have always had lunch at night,” he said. “McDonald’s did it recently.” Wawa, which has more than 800 convenience stores along the east coast and is known for its hoagies, has added custom salads, artisan sandwiches and organic coffee in recent years. Casey, based in Iowa, has become the fifth largest pizza chain in the country. Its website looks more like Domino than a gas station. “It’s not what many people would call gas station food,” said Darren Rebelez, CEO of Casey’s General Stores, which has become the fifth largest country in the country. 7-Eleven also tries to transform its food and drinks. He launched private label meal kits and tested keto and paleo snacks in 125 Los Angeles stores. In a 7-Eleven laboratory store in Dallas, he has a porridge bar filled with local craft beers and a frozen yogurt and ice cream bar. There is also a patio and indoor dining areas. The chain recently launched Voyager Point, its own range of wines for less than $ 12.

In 1980’s National Lampoon classic “Vacation”, Chevy Chase jokes, “I’m so hungry. I could eat a sandwich at a gas station.”

But convenience stores and gas stations that dot the American retail landscape have worked to improve their take-out dinners and coffee. Today, chains such as Sheetz, Wawa and Kwik Trip offer meal kits, salads, keto snacks, Kombucha and espressos.

This redesign is behind the boom in convenience stores, unexpected survivors in an industry suffering from mass store closings, and shoppers moving online. While Amazon delivery has redefined what convenience means to many Americans, the 3,230-square-foot 24-hour convenience store still fills a niche for short-time customers looking for a bite to eat and d ” filling at the pump.

“This is a hidden gem,” said Jeff Williams, executive vice president of retail services at Nielsen. “They demand that consumers view them as a destination for food.”

To keep pace, chains are recruiting executives in restaurants and expanding their choice of snacks and prepared meals in on-site kitchens.

Consumers, especially millennials, aren’t always willing to go to a quick-service restaurant, fast food restaurant, or wander around a 40,000 square foot grocery store, analysts said. Instead, they often go to a convenience store, where the average time that customers spend inside the store is less than four minutes.

“People just don’t have the time to sit down to a full meal in the evening like they used to,” said Carl Rick, leadership development specialist at Kwik Trip, which builds about 40 stores a year and has just ‘open its 700th. “The more places people can dive in, go out in three minutes with milk, eggs, maybe a sandwich, something to drink – these places are doing very well.”

The growth of convenience

Original chains such as Wawa and Sheetz in the northeast, Casey’s and Kwik Trip in the Midwest, Buc-ee’s in Texas, Maverik based in Utah and others are opening new stores and establishing a dedicated customer base. (A couple recently tied the knot in Wawa and a Sheetz superfan – Sheetz Freakz as they are called – received a tattoo of the company logo.)

Over the past decade, convenience store chains have increased their store sales by about 30 percent, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores, an industry advocate. Since 2000, the number of convenience stores in the United States has increased by 28%.

The Southland Ice Company opened the first American convenience store in 1927 in Dallas. The chain, which is now called 7-Eleven, has recognized the desirability of selling these staples on Sundays and evenings when grocery stores are closed.

In the United States, convenience stores took off in the post-war period with the growth in the number of cars, the creation of the highway network and migration to the suburbs.

“These new waistcoat supermarkets, most of which are chains, specialize in fast service, easy parking and long hours,” wrote a New York Times reporter in 1966 about how convenience stores started to play a game. role “for the housewife.”

In 1965, there were 5,000 convenience stores in the United States. Today, there are over 153,000 of these mini-markets, more than all of the country’s grocery stores, pharmacies and dollar stores combined. 7-Eleven is the largest chain of convenience stores in the United States with more than 9,000 outposts.

About 93% of Americans live within 10 minutes of a convenience store, a very fragmented area where regional chains and dads dominate. Nearly 80% of convenience stores are connected to a service station.

Casey’s Sheetz and Pizza Subs

The best chains see an opening to cater to customers who are looking for breakfast, a quick snack or a meal prepared for dinner. From 2009 to 2018, food service sales in convenience stores increased at a faster rate than in any other sector of the store, according to the industry trade group.

According to the Department of Agriculture, out-of-home food spending exceeded food spending among Americans for the first time in 2010.

“Fewer and fewer people are making these big grocery trips and more and more people are buying individual meals,” said Rick. “We are looking to capitalize on that.” Kwik Trip sells eggs, milk, burgers and products, and has expanded its selection of take-out and fried chicken, which it prepares in Wisconsin cuisines.

These dietary trends are pronounced among millennials, who eat more often and visit grocery stores less frequently than their parents, according to the agency.

“Millennials show a higher preference for convenience” when it comes to buying food, according to a 2017 USDA study.

“Our bull’s-eye is kind of that younger age group – from late teens to the early 1930s for food and drink,” said Travis Sheetz, director of operations at Sheetz, a family-run chain which has more than 600 stores on the East Coast and exceeded $ 7 billion in sales last year. “They tend to accept a lot more from eating at a gas station.”

Sheetz offers sandwiches and salads to order and has espresso bars. Everything is done on touch screens, which he introduced in the 1990s.

The chain is trying to separate its offer from McDonald’s, which it calls its biggest competitor, by offering more customizable sandwiches and a greater variety of choices.

“We have always had breakfast in the evening,” he said. “McDonald’s did it recently.”

Wawa, which has more than 800 convenience stores along the east coast and is known for its hoagies, has added custom salads, artisan sandwiches and organic coffee in recent years. Casey, based in Iowa, has become the fifth largest pizza chain in the country. Its website looks more like Domino than a gas station.

“That’s not what many people would call service station food,” said Darren Rebelez, general manager of Casey’s General Stores, which has become the fifth largest pizza chain in the country.

7-Eleven also tries to transform its food and drinks. He launched private label meal kits and tested keto and paleo snacks in 125 Los Angeles stores. In a 7-Eleven laboratory store in Dallas, he has a porridge bar filled with local craft beers and a frozen yogurt and ice cream bar. There is also a terrace and an indoor dining area.

The chain recently launched Voyager Point, its own range of wines for less than $ 12.

.