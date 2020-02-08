New evidence in Peshdary terror trial “may call into question” earlier court rulings

Awso Peshdary Facebook

While a member of an Ottawa terror cluster has moved from the prison to a halfway home, another accused member was back in the Superior Court court awaiting the final verdict in a many-year court case crammed with charter motions, appeals, and secret government evidence .

Carlos Larmond was recently released from a maximum security facility in Quebec, but in the last turn in the terror case against Awso Peshdary – who turned 30 last month in custody in the Ottawa Carleton detention center since his arrest in 2015 – a federal judge has now submitted a motion to reconsider its own previous judgments in the light of “new evidence” provided to the court by the Canadian Prosecutor General.

That secret evidence, which is not described in the ruling, raises a “procedural dilemma” for the courts, according to a decision recently published by federal court James W. O’Reilly.

“This new evidence may call into question my previous judgments and create a procedural dilemma,” the judge wrote, wondering whether the new evidence should be provided to the Federal Court of Appeal or whether a proposal should be submitted before the judge for his original decision.

The Peshdary defense team of Solomon Friedman and Fady Mansour took up the challenge to challenge the validity of the original surveillance orders issued to CSIS in 2012 and had requested further disclosure of CSIS documents in support of those orders.

The federal court rejected the disclosure request and also rejected a related request to the judge to set aside the order, “although I discovered that there had been substantial omissions in the order request and new evidence that should have been brought to the attention of the issuing party brought. judge.”

The defense argued in its petition that “substantive misrepresentations” had been made in the requests for the execution of the judicial investigation as the investigation into Peshdary and other alleged members of a terrorist cluster in Ottawa progressed.

The recent motion for the court to reconsider its own earlier decision was first submitted to the court by defense lawyer Ian Carter, who was appointed as amicus curiae in the Peshdary case, a “friend of the court” who usually acts in a independent advisory role.

Because, according to the judge, the submission of applications does not normally fall within the scope of the amicus, O’Reilly has taken the rare step of modifying the application to indicate that the motion was initiated by the judge himself.

“In the unique circumstances of this case,” O’Reilly wrote, “I have decided that the new evidence must form the basis of a reconsideration motion being initiated … in my own case.”

According to the ruling, lawyers agreed for CSIS.

As a result, the judge wrote: “I will reconsider my earlier decision on Mr Peshdary’s motion to destroy the 2012 (guard) order based on a new issue that arose after my order was issued.”

