New enlarged map is similar to the AR map directions of Google Map to keep you on track

The sun is blinding, the buildings tower above you and you have no idea if you are walking to 23rd or 25th street after leaving the metro.

You make an effort to see a block away, but you can’t see anything that looks like a readable street sign, so choose a direction and go. Hopefully you won’t double in a few minutes.

Augmented reality is your friend if you want to prevent situations like this. Last year, Google Maps added an AR overlay to walking directions to help you point in the right direction. From Thursday, the Moovit transport planning app offers the Way Finder tool to help you find the bus or metro stop.

Moovit takes the same concept from the Snapchat mobile app, because it takes everything you aim your camera at and adds wayfinders to help you navigate. So if you plan a route to get on the bus, the bus stop is marked with an arrow above it.

In the Moovit app, tap the navigation button and get live route descriptions. A blue Way Finder button appears in response. Just tap it and hold your phone up to display the IRL environment around you. Way Finder is filled with important stops on your path. It is just like reality, but with some useful clues in it.

The Way Finder mode takes over the top half of the screen with signs on top of your live camera view and includes left and right arrows to keep you in the right direction. The lower half of the screen is your typical map view, with your route marked out. When you drop your phone, the screen switches to a full card. Don’t worry – you don’t have to stare at the sidewalk.

The idea for Way Finder came from a Facebook message from a Moovit user who wrote: “A feature I need for Moovit: cross the street, stupid. This is not the right side.” The Israeli company took the silly request seriously and built the tool during a hackathon session.

Way Finder is available from Thursday for iOS users with the latest version of Moovit. Enable the tool in the app settings under ‘Experimental’.

AR will take you there.

