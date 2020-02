New England-inspired pillows handmade by Massachusetts mom

New England-inspired pillows designed, handmade by Massachusetts mom

Updated: 7:47 PM EST February 3, 2020

>> ED: SOME ESTIMATES THE GLOBAL HOME DECOR MARKET IS EXPECTED IN THE YEAR 2025 TO REACH $ 792 BILLION. MARIA: A LOCAL MOM WILL BECOME COMFORTABLE IN THAT VERY WORLD. THANK YOU TO HER INSPIRED CUSHION FROM NEW ENGLAND. I can’t wait to see this one. HERE DOUG MEEHAN WITH TONIGHT, MADE. >> The reporter: YOU CAN SAY THAT HOLLY STOUT HAS A PASSION FOR PILLOWS. >> MY HANDS PULL EVERY PILLOW THAT GOES HERE IN SOME ELEMENT. >>> THE MOTHER OF TWO BEGAN HER HOME DECOR COMPANY, THE SALT STAY, AT HER OWN HOME IN 2012, A FEW YEARS AGO BEGIN WITH THE COMPANY AND HER CHILDREN WERE TO SCHOOL, THEY PUT IN THE COZY WORKSHOP IN>> THIS GO TODAY OUT. >>> SINCE THEN, CONTINUING WITH WHOLESALE, SHOPS AND HOME SHOWS, THIS WORK MOM HAS KEEPED WORKABLE. >> OH, YES. >> I CAN MAKE 100 CUSHIONS LIKE A MONTH, I CAN DO 50 A WEEK, THE KIND DEPENDS ON WHAT TIME OF THE YEAR IT IS. >> FROM ALL YOU HAVE EVER MADE, WHAT DOES IT SEEM MOST POPULAR? >> WHALE. >> WHY WHALE FISHING? >> PEOPLE LOVE WHALE. >> FROM ANCHORS TO ZIP CODES AND EVERYTHING BETWEEN, HOLLY’S EVENT MADE PILLOWS BRING A LITTLE BIT AT HOME. >> SKIHUIS, MEERHUIS, YOU KNOW, KANO, WHALES ANCHORS, so I BEGIN WITH COAST, BUT THEN THAT IT IS ONLY THE WHOLE YEAR, SO THE OTHER HALF OF THE YEAR, THEN I GO IN SPORT TEAMS, THE THINGS THAT PEOPLE DO ON THE WEEKENDS. MARIA: >> The reporter: HER DESIGN IS NOT ONLY NEW-ENGLAND-INSPIRED, THE DAY WE VISITED, THEY WORK ON AN ORDER FOR A SHOP IN JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING. >> I WANT THEM TO LOOK AT AND TO REMEMBER A HOLIDAY, A JOURNEY, SOMETHING A MEMORY FOR THEM THAT IT IS SPECIAL FOR THEM. THE RAPPORTEUR: WHO LIVES A DEDICATED ACCORDING TO THE SALTY STAY, THEREFORE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO WORK WITH ITS CUSTOMERS WHEN THEY SEARCH

The mother of two started her home decor business in her own house eight years ago.

