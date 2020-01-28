New dog in the city? A K9 robot for construction and more

Robots are being considered in a number of areas where dangerous environments endanger human workers. With the help of a partnership with Lenovo, UK-based React Robotics is adding a four-legged robot helper named DogBot to the range of robots designed to go where people would rather not be.

DogBot is specifically designed for the construction sector, but with potential applications in other industries. It is a mobile sensor platform that can autonomously navigate spaces using machine learning algorithms for motor skills, perception and proprioception.

“What we wanted to do was find a way to bring intelligence into the real world, so [we] strive to build a robot body for the artificial intelligence revolution that we’ve all seen coming,” Dr. said. Charles Galambos, CTO and co-founder at React Robotics. “DogBot is about opening the way to robots that really understand the world and deal with it.”

At the work site, the robot can take the place of human workers who perform tedious and often dangerous tasks, such as 3D scanning to monitor the progress of building or cleaning up work sites. Designed with Autodesk Fusion 360 and predominantly 3D printed, a general trend in robotics, it has four legs with three degrees of freedom each, making it nimble and reminiscent of other autonomous quadrupeds.

It is not for nothing that React Robotics focuses on the construction sector first. As I have already written, a labor shortage in the industry combined with occupational safety issues and far-reaching inefficiencies and surpluses in completing tasks make the sector a perfect target for automation. Companies such as Sarcos and Built Robotics quickly deliver automation solutions that address urgent needs in online construction.

The collaboration between React and Lenovo gives the former direct access to Lenovo development hardware, including an AI workstation configuration for the ThinkStation P920 and the ThinkPad P1 mobile workstation. The P920 features a powerful NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPU with AI Tensor cores, making it a suitable data compilation system for a roaming sensor platform that requires demanding machine and in-depth learning processes.

“It is really important that we work with partners such as Lenovo – they share our vision to bring technology to the world,” said Gregory Epps, CEO of React Robotics.

Supporters of open-source development, React has uploaded a full CAD model of the robot in Autodesk Fusion 360 format under an open-source license.