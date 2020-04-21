New documents reveal that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry begged Thomas Markl before the wedding

New court documents revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry begged Thomas Markl before the wedding in 2018!

The documents are part of Meghan and Harry’s lawsuit against a British newspaper that published excerpts of a private letter Meghan wrote to her father. Early Monday morning, Meghan’s legal team revealed new evidence that shared text messages that Harry and Meghan had sent to Thomas just before their wedding in 2018. to the hospital with “acute chest pain”.

Harry’s attempts to reach out include the following: “Tom, that’s Harry, and I’ll call you right away. Please pick up, thank you. “

“Tom, Harry again!” You really need to talk to u. U doesn’t have to apologize, we understand the circumstances, but “disclosure” only worsens the situation. If u love meg and you want it to be right call me because there are two other options that don’t involve u having to talk to the media who accidentally created this whole situation. Please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just have to talk. Thanks “

He added one more message: “Oh, everyone who talks to the press, He’ll come back, trust me Tom. Only we can help u as we have tried from day one ”.

Meghan also tried to reach her father by text message before continuing with a formal letter in which excerpts were published in the press. “I called and sent an SMS, but I didn’t hear from you, so I hope you’re all right,” Meghan laughed.

She continued with another message: “I went to see you all weekend, but you don’t take any of our calls or answer any texts …” Meghan said. “I’m very worried about your health and safety, and we’ve taken every precaution to protect you, but you’re not sure what else we can do if you don’t answer … Need help? Can we send the security team down again? I’m very sorry that You’re in the hospital, but you have to contact us … What hospital are you in? “

“Harry and I made the decision earlier today, and we’re sending the same security people you turned away this weekend to be on the ground to make sure you’re safe … they’ll be available as soon as you need them.” Please call as soon as possible… everything is incredibly related, but your health is most important. “

