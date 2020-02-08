New Delhi coincides with the popularity of modes on the line

NEW DELHI – Voting for a major state election in the Indian capital began on Saturday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party tried to regain power after a 22-year hiatus and big wins in a national vote.

In the New Delhi neighborhoods, which have a total of 14.6 million voters, residents are standing in long lines to vote. The results will be announced on Tuesday.

In the polls, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party will campaign against the reigning Aam Aadmi Party, or Common Man’s Party, whose poor-friendly policies focused on repairing state schools and free health and women during the five years in power To grant bus tariffs.

The BJP campaign has reopened old wounds in the Hindu-Muslim divide and treated the elections as a referendum over nearly two months of protests across India against a new citizenship law that excludes Muslims.

The law accelerates the naturalization of non-Muslim migrants from neighboring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who live illegally in the country. Modis BJP also hopes to receive Hindu votes to end the semi-autonomy of mostly Muslim Kashmir last summer and transform the controversial region into two federally-governed areas amid security locks.

Both actions have praised him from the followers, but little rewarded in the polls. BJP lost two important state elections last year.

TV news polls predicted a clear victory for the Aam Admi party in the 70-member assembly. Congress, a distant third party, has run a lackluster campaign and is unlikely to do well.

During the campaign, BJP members called for violence against minority Muslims by referring to the specter of the archenemy Pakistan. Critics called the arson religious appeals a BJP tactic to divert attention from the weak economy, which reached its lowest rate since mid-2018 with 4.5% annual growth in the last quarter.

A victory would be highly symbolic and would likely encourage Modi and his party to vigorously pursue a pro-Hindu agenda, while a loss could harm Modi’s charisma.

Modi’s BJP was elected from power in New Delhi in 1998 by the Congress Party, which had ruled the government for 15 years. In the 2015 elections, the Aam Admi party won a landslide with 67 out of 70 seats. Despite winning the 2014 national election, the BJP was only able to win three seats.

