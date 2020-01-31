New colors won’t slow down Slipper Hope Philizzy

“They are building a building in the city on the corner of Phillip Street and Elizabeth Street, hence the name. ”

Philizzy, whose jockey Christian Reith will be green with blue sleeves, blue hat and yellow shoulders, arrived just in time to win the debut in Kensington, and Cummings couldn’t be happier with his Snitzel filly.

“As long as it meets expectations on Saturday, a runtime of three weeks (Silver Slipper Stakes) is planned,” he said.

The stable would like to strike early, possibly in race two, when Fastnet rock colt Gorshin makes his debut in Group 3 Canonbury Stakes (1100m).

“He is a companion, he tried, but showed promising results, but still has a lot to learn,” said Cummings.

“He’ll make it, but whether he does it now or later we’ll find out on Saturday.

“Philizzy is in the tougher race, but she also has a race ahead of her. ”

Fayerra is another Golden Slipper runner for Cummings and will try to improve on her fourth last weekend when she queues for $ 2 million at Inglis Millennium (1100m) at Warwick Farm next Saturday.

The filly Lala Lala and Attract could also get a try in the slipper and will be brought to court on Monday at Warwick Farm.

Meanwhile, Tommy Berry expects a tremendous improvement for the September Run at the start in Randwick after apparently losing interest in the debut, running off the track and then having the fur to run home well.

The youngster trained by Chris Waller has since performed extremely well, and Berry supported September Run to drive a cheeky race.

“I rode her on the debut and ran off the track, which was unusual for her because she is such a quiet foal,” said Berry.

“She was at the reins long before the corner. Maybe she’s afraid of something, I don’t know. She’s tried it out well since then and will be a good sight.”

Christian plays rugby for The Sydney Morning Herald.

