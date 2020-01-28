New Cisco, AppDynamics integration bridges IT and DevOps for app management

Cisco integrates its IT management tools more closely with AppDynamics, the application company that acquired it for $ 3.7 billion three years ago. The new integration, along with new tools and capabilities from both Cisco and AppDynamics, is part of an effort to connect application performance with infrastructure automation.

Cisco’s Intersight Workload Optimizer can now exchange and correlate data with AppDynamics, giving both DevOps and IT teams insight into infrastructure dependencies that affect app performance, user experience and business impact.

The Intersight Workload Optimizer also gets new workload and cost optimization options for hybrid application architectures.

In addition, Cisco is rolling out the HyperFlex Application Platform, a new container-as-a-service platform that simplifies the setup and operation of Kubernetes in the cloud, data center and edge. Utilizing both AppDynamics and Intersight, the platform supports real-time monitoring and optimization for both applications and the infrastructure stack.

AppDynamics also introduces a new tool called Experience Journey Maps, which displays the most important journeys of user experiences within mission-critical apps. It is designed for both application teams and business teams so that they can understand the relationship between business performance, user experience and application performance.

The combination of DevOps and IT should help organizations that increasingly rely on flexible application performance to boost their business, Cisco and AppDynamics say.

About a year ago, Cisco and AppDynamics began integrating more of their products and services to build a so-called “central nervous system of IT”. The idea, which AppDynamics says it will take years to expand, is to integrate multiple cloud environments with IOT, services, APIs and agile development, along with AI.

