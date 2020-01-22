New Chinese Coronavirus: Should Americans Be Concerned About Spread?

SALT LAKE CITY – Six countries have confirmed cases of a new virus that has killed 17 people and infected more than 500, including one American. Health officials are now at five major US airports to screen travelers from China for symptoms. Should Americans be alarmed?

The new mutation of the coronavirus, the same family as SARS and MERS – which caused previous fears in 2003 and 2012 – and the common cold, was identified for the first time in the Chinese region of Wuhan. The confirmed American infected with the virus had traveled there before returning to Washington State, where he is in stable condition.

“We have it completely under control. He is from China, “said President Donald Trump of the Washington affair, concerned that the new coronavirus might spread to the United States, Politico reported.

According to the New York Times, the Chinese government will begin Thursday to ban travel to Wuhan. A similar quarantine was used during the H1N1 epidemic in 2009, CNN reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that the new coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) – a new mutation in a family of viruses known to cause upper and lower respiratory tract infections – is now spread by “limited spread of people to no one” . Initially, the virus was thought to infect people in animal markets in China. According to the CDC, it is rare for an animal coronavirus to mutate to infect people.

On Tuesday, the CDC announced that the first U.S. case of 2019-nCoV was a man who returned from Wuhan to the United States on January 15 and was treated for illness in Washington. After testing a “clinical sample” of the man, the CDC confirmed that it was the new coronavirus and dispatched a team to Washington to assist the state in its investigation of the virus and to identify “contacts close ”who could also get sick.

CDC has deployed approximately 100 additional employees at major airports to prevent travelers from bringing the virus into the United States. Last Friday, they carried out passenger health checks on direct or connected flights from Wuhan to San Francisco International (SFO), Los Angeles International Airports (LAX) and John F. Kennedy International (JFK). Screenings were added to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL) and Chicago O’Hare International (ORD) airports this week.

Outside of China and the United States, four cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Thailand, while Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have each reported a single case, according to the Washington Post.

Fear of a pandemic – rational or not – has weighed on global consciousness since at least 1918, when a pandemic influenza virus killed around 50 million people worldwide and 670,000 in the United States. It could go back even further, at least to the writing of Exodus in the Old Testament. This fear inspired government programs such as the strategic national stock of the US Department of Health and Human Services – which stores medical supplies in bulk and prophylactics – and pop culture phenomena like the classic cult board game “Pandemic “.

Coronavirus symptoms – which are familiar to anyone who has ever had a cold – include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, headache, and “a general feeling of being unwell,” CDC. On their website, the CDC called the development of the new coronavirus “a rapidly evolving emerging situation”.

Similar coronavirus outbreaks include Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003 and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in 2012, according to the CDC.