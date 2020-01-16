New child on the Dropkin street is tough at the GSOC Canadian Open

YORKTON, Sask. – Team Korey Dropkin may be the new kids in the block, but they quickly show that they have the right things to struggle with the top teams of the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling.

Dropkin won the title of the Tour Challenge Tier 2 men last November to earn a promotion in the elite of the Meridian Canadian Open. The American club jumped to a 2-0 record on the first day of the event and is one win away from qualifying for the playoffs.

Dropkin earned a few one-point wins on Wednesday with 6-5 from Scotland Bruce Mouat in the morning draw and Masters champion Team Matt Dunstone 5-4 during the evening to reach the A Event final of the triple knockout preliminary round.

Team Dropkin now plays number 1 in Team Brad Jacobs on Thursday. Jacobs aims for a third consecutive GSOC title for men after winning the Tour Challenge Tier 1 and BOOST National back-to-back.

“It feels really good,” Dropkin said. “It just feels good to be on this page, at this level, to play with everyone and to win a few. We are happy with how we play. We have a lot of things that we need to sharpen to take it to the next level, so that’s what we’re going to do. We are going to rest a bit tonight and focus on what we need to improve tomorrow to beat Jacobs. “

Although the four most important members of Team Dropkin are all in the early to mid 20s and have called themselves the Young Bucks, alternative Polo Polo has taken third place in the line-up. The 37-year-old Polo, who was previously the fifth man for Olympic gold medalists Team Shuster, joined the group this season and has become their uncle Buck.

“We won with this line-up in the Tier 2, so we thought we would keep it here to see how it works and it works pretty well,” Dropkin said. “We keep rolling.”

The Meridian Canadian Open is Pinty’s only Grand Slam of Curling event to use the triple knockout where teams have to win three games before losing three games to qualify for the playoffs. Each loss drops teams to a lower drive until they are eliminated. Two A-qualifications (3-0 records), three B-qualifications (3-1 records) and three C-qualifications (3-2 records) go through to the quarterfinals in the divisions of both men and women.

“It’s nice to have the triple knockout format in which you control fate,” said Dropkin. “We can just come here and achieve some wins, just keep playing how we play and get better with every game is what we look forward to.”

Elsewhere during the fifth draw, Team Peter de Cruz of Switzerland defeated Saskatoon’s Team Kirk Muyres 6-2 and Edmonton’s Team Brendan Bottcher defeated Winnipeg’s Team Jason Gunnlaugson 8-1 in the first round of the B event. De Cruz and Bottcher both improved to 1-1 records and then met, while Muyres and Gunnlaugson dropped to 0-2 and faced the C-event to compete.

In the ladies game are Scotland’s Team Eve Muirhead and Team Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man. Risen to 2-0 records and play each other in the final of the A Event.

Muirhead stole two in the eighth to escape with a 5-3 win over Team Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man. Einarson rolled away to an 8-3 win against the Japanese Team Satsuki Fujisawa.

Fleury and Fujisawa, both 1-1, play in the B Event.

The Meridian Canadian Open will resume with Draw 6 Thursday at 8 AM CT. The broadcast starts at 1 p.m. ET on Sportsnet with online streaming via Sportsnet NOW (Canada) and Yare (international).

NOTES: The Meridian Canadian Open is the fourth event and the third major of the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season with 16 of the best men’s teams and 16 of the best women’s teams from around the world. … It is a total wallet of $ 300,000, evenly distributed between men’s and women’s divisions, with winners earning $ 35,000 plus berths in the Humpty’s Champions Cup, which ends at the end of the season. … Also for the taking: points for the Pinty’s Cup, the season title awarded after the conclusion of the Princess Auto Players’ Championship in April.