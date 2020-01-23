KINGSVILLE, Texas – New charges have been filed against a Utah couple who were arrested last year for the death of a New Hampshire couple buried on a beach in South Texas.

Amanda Noverr, 33, and Adam Curtis Williams, 33, were charged on charges of tampering, crime theft, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a criminal, prosecutor John Hubert, Kleburg County said.

Noverr and Williams were arrested after the death of 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler, who traveled through Texas on their way to Florida, where they planned to sell Christmas trees. Relatives reported the Butlers missing on October 16 and their bodies were found in a shallow grave on October 27 on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi.

According to the indictment, the manipulation indictment is linked to the funeral of the bodies of the Butlers, and the indictment of theft is for the theft of the James Butler lawn mower, which was valued at more than $ 30,000.

Hubert would not tell Wednesday whether Noverr or Williams would be confronted with murder, the Corpus Christi Caller Times reported. Authorities previously said that the death of the Butlers was investigated as murders.

A GAG order has been issued, preventing lawyers, including lawyers, from commenting on the case.

“We don’t want to comment on the facts of the case because we don’t want to harm the jury,” Hubert said. “We focus primarily on letting the public know that they have been charged and what they have been charged with.”

