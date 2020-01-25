Nick Aldis defended his NWA world title against Flip Gordon in the Hard Times. Photo credit: NWA / YouTube

The NWA Hard Times PPV took place on Friday evening and started a big weekend full of professional wrestling action.

Here’s a look at the results of the NWA Hard Times, where two titles changed hands.

NWA Hard Times Breakdown

NWA Hard Times is the first PPV of 2020 for the NWA.

For fans who have not yet understood it, the NWA is back and presents studio wrestling like TBS’s old school NWA. It airs on YouTube every Tuesday for free. They use “seasons” and each season ends with a PPV.

This is the second PPV after the second season, in which a few stories came in.

The world title was pending when Nick Aldis defended his title against a Ring of Honor superstar in Flip Gordon. This plays a role in Aldis’ ongoing feud with old friend Marty Scrull, who has just signed a new contract as headbooker of ROH.

Also there were NWA legends, the Rock N Roll Express, which won the Tag Team titles and defended their titles. Finally, NWA brings back the legendary TV title and the tournament for it continues tonight.

NWA Hard Times results and scores

TV Title Tournament Match: Trevor Murdoch defeated the question mark (**)

TV Title Tournament Match: Dan Maff defeated Zicky Dice (* 1/2)

TV Title Tournament Match: Ricky Starks defeated Matt Cross (** 1/2)

TV Title Tournament Match: Tim Storm Best Ken Anderson from Forfeit (NR)

NWA Tag Team Championship: Eli Drake and James Storm defeat Rock N Roll Express (c) and wildcards in a triple threat match (** 1/2)

NWA Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa best Allysin Kay (c) (***)

TV title tournament game: Trevor Murdoch defeated Dan Maff (**)

TV Title Tournament Match: Ricky Starks defeats Tim Storm (***)

NWA National Championship: Scott Steiner defeated Aron Stevens by DQ (* 1/2)

NWA World Championship: Nick Aldis (c) defeated Flip Gordon (*** 1/2)

NWA TV Championship: Ricky Starks defeated Trevor Murdoch (***)

NWA Hard Times Review

There was no chance that Nick Aldis would lose his NWA world title to Flip Gordon, but Marty Scurll’s entire arrival throughout the event made up for this lack of faith.

Before the match, Scurll appeared and said he wanted a title shot, but Nick Aldis said Scurll was not going to set the tone and let him be kicked out of the building.

Despite the fact that everyone knew who won, the two delivered a great 15-minute match and Aldis continues to prove that he is the perfect man to carry the NWA into the future.

There were only two men in the TV championship, and Trevor Murdoch met Ricky Starks for the title at the main event.

This is perfect because Murdoch is an old school (a former WWE Tag Team Champion who looks like NWA legend Dick Murdoch) and Ricky Starks is one of the NWA’s brightest future stars.

Murdock defeated ECW legend Dan Maff and Starks defeated former NWA champion Tim Storm.

By the way, Starks also defeated Matt Cross, who Lucha underground fans might remember as Son of Havoc.

Again, Ricky Stark’s win was the right choice, and NWA has a great new champion.

As for the tag team titles, this was surprising. Many people thought the wildcards would take over the titles to help Nick Aldis’ stable, but NWA dealt with two very well-known names in former impact wrestling stars James Storm and Eli Drake.

Thunder Rosa, who won the NWA Women’s Championship, was also the right step, since she has Melina at her side and will lead the NWA for the women into the future.

There was another title match when Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow of WWE) defended his NWA National Championship against Scott Steiner. Yes, that Scott Steiner.

There is not much to say here. I think Steiner is good for nostalgia pop.

Overall, the NWA had a solid second PPV. Since she doesn’t charge fees for her PPV events that match those of AEW or WWE, she was worth the money.

The next NWA PPV will be the Crockett Cup in April. NWA Powerrr is broadcast on YouTube on Tuesdays.