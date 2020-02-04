New CCTV footage of missing Wakefield teen Mateusz Lugowski

Police released new CCTV footage today in search of missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski.

Mateusz was last seen on CCTV on January 19th at 3:14 p.m. near Domino’s Pizza in the Chantry Bridge area.

He was then seen by two school friends near the river behind the Evans Halshaw garage at 3:20 p.m.

Despite speaking to his friends, family, and witnesses, this is Mateusz’s last confirmed sighting.

He hasn’t been seen since.

The police released video surveillance for the Arriva 117 bus today when Mateusz drove from Lupset to the city center shortly before 3:00 p.m. on January 19.

The police hope that the video material will awaken people’s memories of the day and may have seen Mateusz in his striking light and dark blue backpack.

Wakefield District police superintendent Kate Riley said: “We are continuing to do extensive research and investigation to find Mateusz.

“Finding him has brought with it a number of resources. We searched CCTV, did house-to-house investigations, and talked to a number of people in the area.

Search officers, patrol officers from the neighborhood, underwater search groups, drones, dogs and helicopters were used in the investigation.

“The Mateusz family is desperate for news and just wants answers. They have helped them find him over the past two weeks.

“His family is supported by specially trained officials in an understandably difficult time.

“I want to thank everyone in Wakefield and across West Yorkshire who helped find Mateusz. We have received hundreds of calls and information, and have followed every call and information found Mateusz.

“I continue to appeal to everyone who saw Mateusz in the Chantry Bridge area on Sunday afternoon, and anyone who found items belonging to Mateusz, including his distinctive light and dark blue backpack with a white stripe Garments he wore, including gray sweatpants with a dark stripe on the side, a gray-black hoodie, and a Huawei phone. “

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the 101 police or use the live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus and cite minutes 1246 of January 19th.