New car sales in Australia down 7.8% in 2019

The U.S. and China aren’t the only markets to suffer from the drop in new car sales, as Australia also saw a significant drop in new car sales throughout 2019.

In official figures recently released by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), it was revealed that a total of 1,062,867 new vehicles were sold for the entire calendar year 2019. This represents a decrease of 7.8 % compared to 2018 sales figures and lowest annual sales result since 2011. In December, 84,239 new vehicles were sold, a decrease of 3.8% compared to December 2018.

“2019 reflects a difficult year for the Australian economy, with challenges such as tightening loans, fluctuating exchange rates, weak wage growth and, of course, the extreme environmental factors facing our country,” said said CFAI executive director Tony Weber in a statement.

As in the United States, Australian consumers are clearly in favor of SUVs, with SUVs now accounting for 45.5% of the total market, an increase of 2.5% from 2018. Light commercial vehicles represent 21 , 2% of the market, while traditional vehicles and passenger cars represent 29.7% of overall sales. Interestingly, sales of SUVs have declined, although they now represent a larger market share than ever, dropping 2.4% from 2018 figures.

Passenger vehicle sales were down 16.5% from 2018, while light utility vehicle sales were down 5.2%.

The top 10 Australian automakers in 2019 were Toyota, Mazda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Ford, Kia, Nissan, Volkswagen, Honda and Holden.

