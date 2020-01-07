New cannabis products may not eat on the black market, experts say paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Edible and comparable cannabis products became legal throughout the country in October and marked the second wave of the federal government’s legalization scheme launched the year before, but Monday is the first time that such products are available for government-sanctioned purchases in Ontario.

The OCS said that 59 new products, including a variety of vapes, food and a tea, will be in stores on Monday and will be available online from January 16. The province’s pot distributor said the number of products is expected to rise to 100 because of regulatory approval in the coming months.

But the OCS warned that the supplies would be tight during the first few weeks of edible sales, following warnings that sounded throughout the country in the early days of legalization.

Although industry observers said that the supply crisis might have driven the black market early on, this time they mention several potential hurdles for Ontario.

Khan said that federal health regulations that limit the amount of cannabis in legal products will be a likely barrier.

He said the rules currently limit consumers to a maximum purchase of 30 grams of dry flower products at a time and do not allow each individual edible item to contain more than 10 milligrams. The United States, on the other hand, has permitted products to be sold in packages of up to 100 grams in jurisdictions where cannabis is legalized.

“This makes it harder to persuade regular consumers to step away from the illegal market where ingestible products are immediately available without these restrictions,” he said.

But Khan said a more formidable barrier comes from the way the Ontario cannabis market has evolved, with the OCS acting as both an online retailer and wholesaler of all cannabis products.

The OCS has the power to buy goods from their producers, set prices and distribute them to retailers, said Khan, who notes that such a system is not conducive to lower prices.

He mentioned the system in Saskatchewan, where producers negotiate directly with retailers to set prices, because it is more likely to keep retail costs down.

The OCS, for its part, argues that its new product range can lead to sales on the black market. Edible items cost between $ 7 and $ 14, drinks are priced between $ 4 and $ 10, vape products sell between $ 25 and $ 125, topicals will be available between $ 15 and $ 55, and concentrates are expected to sell between $ 30 and $ 70.

“We compared our offer to similar products in the illegal market to ensure that our initial retail will be competitive,” said OCS Senior Director Merchandising Kevin Lam when the new products were unveiled last week.

But Michael Armstrong, an associate professor at Brock University who analyzes cannabis market data, said Ontario has a history of pricing for products at the top of the spectrum.

Figures he calculated after the first six months of legalization suggested that Ontario had a top-up value of 70 percent on the goods available at that time. That figure, although shy of the 90 percent markup seen in Newfoundland, was also way above the rates set in other provinces such as Quebec and New Brunswick.

Federal data shows that the current excise duty on cannabis in Canada of around 11.4 percent also falls in the upper half of the national range, although considerably lower than jurisdictions such as Alberta and Nunavut.

However, Armstrong warned that evaluating prices for edible products is more complex than comparing the costs of raw cannabis products.

He said that producers will work hard to differentiate themselves and their offer through quality control, formulation and other factors, and notes that some consumers may be willing to pay a premium for what they consider a better product.

That quality problem, he said, can prove fruitful in the fight against illegal sales, even if prices remain high.

“The producers hope these new products will allow them to differentiate themselves,” Armstrong said. “If they can come up with a cookie or tea that people really like, they can ask for a higher price than the black market and still attract customers.”

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on January 5, 2020.

Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press

Note for readers: this is a corrected story. An earlier version, based on information from an analyst, provided an incorrect unit of measurement when referring to purchasing regulations from Health Canada.