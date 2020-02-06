New Brookfield supermarket has no on-site employees: “It’s all paying yourself, paying yourself”

BROOKFIELD – The future is here! A new supermarket was opened at Brookfield Square last week – and there are no employees on site.

“It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” says Patrick McMullan of 3 Square Market. “It is purely an autonomous store. It is all self-paying, self-checking out, nobody there.”

It is a supermarket that sells simple snacks, drinks and seasonal delights. But that’s right – there are no employees inside.

“Scan the product, place your credit card or cash, put it in the deactivator, pay for your product and you’re done. You can go, “said Kurk Johnson, vice president of sales for 3 Square Market.

Although there are no employees in the store, you are not alone. Inside there are 16 different cameras – each one watching you while you shop.

“We do have someone watching over the store,” Johnson said.

A security specialist in Pennsylvania oversees the store’s feed. When someone tries to steal from the store, the images are sent to the security of the mall that can respond to the store.

“It’s very minimal for theft – less than three percent. And in some cases we have some stores that have had zero theft, “Johnson said.

It is a store of the future kept safe thanks to the many cameras and the honor system.

“First in Wisconsin, but certainly not the last,” McMullan said.

