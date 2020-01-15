New book examines the relationship between JFK and DC painter Mary Pinchot Meyer

After 57 years, President John Kennedy gets another book.

“JFK and Mary Meyer: A love story.” Skyhorse Publishing, $ 24.95, opened a closed life on Tuesday. It is written as a diary by Mary Pinchot Meyer, the only woman Kennedy could have loved, as the author Jesse Kornbluth claims.

Washington artist, socialist, divorced from a VIP CIA official, old friend of Jack and Jackie, Mary Meyer and JFK became lovers. He fantasized about divorce. He really wanted to marry Mary.

After his murder, Mary vocalized the official story of a lone murderer. Was that why she was shot one year after JFK’s murder during her daily lunch stroll in Georgetown? Execution style? In the head and in the heart?

Mary had a diary. Your family burned it.

There is another question about who killed JFK: Who killed Mary Meyer?

New York-based journalist Kornbluth: “It is the diary that she may have written. An intimate account of her life from 1961 to 1964. She saw precise dates for the president. Every dinner at the White House she attended. Triple check of everyone private parties she and Kennedy were together at. Enough is known about this romance. This fiction is factual. “

The unwashed dish includes Frank Sinatra’s vulgar greeting to the President. Jackie hurries in tears after her televised tour of the White House. “DR. Make yourself comfortable when you inject JFK and the First Lady Amphetamine before the official dinner in Versailles. Kennedy’s idealistic lover urged him to take progressive measures that infuriated enemies.

Kornbluth: “Two lovers. Both shot. A thriller. Question: Did the insider Mary Meyer pay for it with her life? “

No toon for children

Now ready? – There is a film about a bloody severed hand. Ready again? The thing is Oscar nominated. Forget about the charming, cuddly nominees “Toy Story 4” and “Missing Link”. This is “I lost my body”. French filmmaker Jérémy Clapin: “We should take animation seriously. Not Disney kids’ stuff. Mature animation to compete directly with live action – bloody and not bloody. We need a category for adult animation.

“Showing risk can pay off. The Cannes Film Festival gave this work a grandiose representation of the severed hand. “

Yes, but it also happens in his French homeland, where they wage vicious street battles with the yellow vest. Maybe that’s a musical for them. In any case, you have to give it to him.

Political rust

In the Italian restaurant Morso, which was favored by the favorite East Siders, the spoken dish was almost as good as the cooked one. I learned that Charlie King is doing a podcast. Since it is a big shot, it is called “big shot”. Democrats and Republicans like DNC’s Tom Perez and GOP’s Rick Santorum attack each other.

Oskars Stupser becomes a deal

Adam Sandler and “Uncut Gems”. Aggravated is the UES restorer Nino Selimaj from Nino, who says between risotto bites: “I’m in the movie. Our place is in it. I’m adding Adam Sandler to my celebrity mural in the dining room.”

To celebrate this film jewel, Nino grants a 20 percent discount to every customer who brings a ticket stub from the film. “

Hotel guest: “A well-behaved man steps on the cigarette so that it doesn’t burn the carpet.”

Only in New York, children, only in New York.