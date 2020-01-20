New Bern Convention Ctr. organizes Live Bridal Expo for future bridal couples

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – As couples from across East North Carolina gather for the annual Live Bridal Expo, tension is in the air.

This year, the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center hosted 56 different Craven County wedding vendors.

“For us, our customers are everything. Our brides are everything, ”said Joshua Canady, David’s Bridal Sales Manager.

The vendors present showed wedding details, including color schemes, flowers, photo booths, food, and more.

Her main goal: to support the future woman as she approaches her big day!

“I think a lot of brides are overwhelmed at the first launch by the fact that it really is,” said Canady. “With David’s Bridal, we want to give them a smooth transition.”

For some expectant newlyweds, this is the time that they appreciate together and build their bond.

“We always enjoy coming together because we see everything we will have at our own wedding,” said the future McLawhorn.

Her wedding date is May 2, 2020 in Farmville, N.C.

As for their planning trip, they said light-heartedly to 9OYS that they “at least know who their data will be”.