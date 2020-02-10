New basketball leaderboard for boys in Iowa AP

The top ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa High School basketball survey with votes in parentheses in first place and victory record, total points and position last week on the right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Ankeny Centennial (8) 17-1 107 2 Cedar Falls (1) 14-2 80 6 Waterloo, West (1) 15-3 77 4 Iowa City, West 15-2 72 1 North Scott, Eldridge (1) 16-1 69 5 Waukee 15-2 53 8 Dubuque, Senior 14-2 52 3

(Draw) Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 18-1 52 7 Valley, West Des Moines 12-5 19 10 Dubuque, Hempstead 14-4 8 9

(Tie) Indianola 14-3 8 NO

Others who received votes: Ankeny 5th Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 1st Davenport, North 1st Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Carroll (9) 16-1 106 T2 Norwalk 14-3 87 4 Assumption, Davenport (1) 14-3 81 T2 Mount Vernon (1) 16-2 76 5 Marion 15-3 64 1 Pella 14-4 49 6 Glenwood 15-3 46 7 Clear Lake 17-2 39 8 Winter set 13-4 17 10

(Draw) MOC-Floyd Valley 16-3 17 9

Others who received votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 10. Algona 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Keokuk 2. Ballard 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

Treynor (5) 18-1 101 2 North Linn, Troy Mills (4) 19-0 92 3 Van Meter (2) 18-0 88 4th West Sioux, Hawarden 18-1 76 1 Camanche 16-2 68 5 Boyden-Hull 17-2 53 6 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 15-4 34 7 Monticello 17-2 19 NR Western Christian, trunk 15-4 18 10

(Draw) Aplington-Parkersburg 17-2 18 8

Others received votes: Albia 11. Osage 10. West Branch 5. Woodward-Granger 5. Tri-Center, Neola 2. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 2. Des Moines Christian 2. Pella Christian 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv