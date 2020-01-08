New August Wi-Fi Smart Lock Shrinks and Integrates with HomeKit

Loading...

While the v these days, there are a few brands that stand out from the crowd and August is one of them. Earlier in the day at CES 2020, the new August smart Wi-Fi lock was officially unveiled with a more compact design than ever. It is described as “45% smaller in volume and 20% thinner than the August Smart Lock Pro”. Read on for more details.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock shrinks and drops the hub

CES 2020 has given August a place to properly show off what he has in store in his next smart lock, and that seems to be great all around. The advantage of its update list is the integration of Wi-Fi connectivity, which eliminates the need to buy August Connect. The company succeeded in doing so while reducing its overall size.

“We are proud to combine our engineering know-how with Yves Béhar’s unsurpassed design to create a beautiful, compact, all-in-one smart lock with the most complete smart locking capabilities on the market.” said Jason Johnson, CEO and co-founder of August.

If you’re not familiar with what August Connect has brought to the table, it was a range of highly desirable features, including remote access and integrations with popular smart home platforms like Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and even services like Airbnb. This unique level of integration selects newcomers like Wyze.

The available colors will remain the same, with the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock in a matte black or silver finish. New design elements that are both useful and instantly recognizable include texture and what August calls a “badge,” which “visually helps identify whether the device is locked or not.”

Price and availability

August has yet to provide an official price for its next smart lock. Given that its current August Smart Lock Pro sells for up to $ 229, we expect August’s new Wi-Fi Smart Lock to be similar, if not a little higher. As for the shipping date, we only know that it will officially debut in 2020. Interested parties can register to be notified on August.com.

Taking 9to5Toys

By adding built-in wireless connectivity, August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has eliminated the need for an external bridge that follows the trend we’ve seen with many other smart devices. Combine that with an exceptionally smaller form factor and the simplified August installation process, and the company has managed to cover a lot of ground with its latest version. Although I would like the entry of the access code to be integrated, as is the case with my deadbolt, users will still be able to use this functionality at any time with August Smart Keypad.

