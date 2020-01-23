New Audi RS Q3 is the best fast family car - it's half racer, half SUV - The Sun

Do you like your family SUV to give the children a whiplash every time you take off the traffic lights?

Do you want it to reduce the family terrier to a vibrating puddle of whimper and whimper, as if it just encounters a mountain lion on a bonfire night? Of course you do that.

The new Audi RS Q3 is the best fast family car – half racer, half SUVCredit: 2019 MARTIN BRENT

Well, Audi has the RS Q3 covered with sunshine.

In an age of shrinking this hybrid, Audi is boldly advancing with the expansion of its fast-as-flip RS range.

That does not mean that Audi is not a good global citizen at the same time.

It has promised 30 electrified cars by 2025, 20 of which are purely electric. So it’s a matter of giving and taking, yes Greenpeace?

The ride feels reluctant to be anything at any time other than ready for the race

Key facts: Audi RS Q3 Sportsback

Price: £ 52,450

Engine: 2.5 liter turbo gasoline

Power: 400 hp, 480 Nm

0-62mph: 4.5 sec

Top speed: 155mph

Economy: 28mpg

CO2: 202g / km

From: Now

But let’s now celebrate that someone is willing to make a car like the RS Q3: a five-seater SUV that is quick of the Jaguar F-Type and still has room for 530 liters of junk in the trunk. It can drain the 0-62mph sprint in just 4.5 seconds and take you from A to B, ASAMFP.

Of course it raises the question “does anyone really need a school computer that fast?”

No. But it’s not the first Jekyll and Hyde family car we’ve seen, and it won’t be the last. And Audi knows exactly what excites the happy place of the moving public.

So what is different from the standard Q3? It is 10 mm lower, to begin with, giving it a more aggressive, track-hungry look.

The raking roof line that runs down from the B-pillar may shave some headroom from the back seat, but it looks like a million dollars

The same look is complemented by lashings of chrome and carbon fiber in the right places. But for true sports SUV enthusiasts, it must be chosen in the Sportback body style.

The raking roof line that descends from the B-pillar may shave some headroom from the rear seat, but it looks a million dollars and much more in line with what happens under the sculpted hood.

If you are going to buy a pointlessly fast SUV, do it in style, right?

Now let’s talk about that five-cylinder engine, the crown on this car. Yes, we have seen it before, but it still deserves some drooling words of worship here.

Driving the high-quality RS Sports suspension is a fragile experience, even in Comfort mode. Credit: 2019 MARTIN BRENT

A rasping bark with every gear shifter is the cherry on the strudel

Turbo lag seems almost non-existent, with 480 Nm of torque on tap.

Even with a drag test using start control (of course the start control has) the power is linear and relentlessly urgent and you get lost much faster than seven gears.

A rasping bark with every gear shifter is the cherry on the strudel.

Driving with the high-quality RS Sports suspension is a fragile experience, even in Comfort mode.

The ride feels reluctant to be anything at any time other than ready for the race.

And if you don’t put Porsche 911s into a fistfight, there would be an inescapable feeling that you’ve just paid £ 52k for a not-very-large SUV.

But for a fast family car? This is probably the best in class.