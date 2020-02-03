New appeal to find the missing Pembroke man while the OPP branch for criminal investigation is being processed

Tyson Yakabuskie was last seen around 1 p.m. on MacKay Street near Pembroke Hospital. on Oc. 28 and was reported missing on November 11, 2019.

The OPP has made a new call for help finding a young Pembroke man because it reports that his criminal investigation department is now overseeing the nearly three-month-old case of missing persons.

He had just turned 18.

“We urge anyone with information, however insignificant it may seem, to contact the police immediately,” said Det-Insp. Brad Collins, who leads the investigation.

“Maybe someone has that piece of information that will lead us to Tyson Yakabuskie.”

Yakabuskie, who was also known to go through Lemaire, is described as six feet, two centimeters long and 130 pounds with short brown hair with a blonde stripe in front. It is believed that he wears gray jeans, a brown jacket, red ECHO hoodie and red shoes with white soles and black laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP tip line at 1-844-677-5030 or the nearest police department. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Pembroke / Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or valleytips.ca.