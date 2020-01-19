Never underestimate the power of a delay - and a mom

HEBER CITY – Nineteen months ago, when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that it would cut ties with the Boy Scouts of America in late 2019, it imposed an arbitrary deadline for boys in his church-sponsored troops working on their Eagles.

For adolescents, for whom procrastination is a rite of passage, this did not bode well.

But never underestimate the motivation for a delay, especially when it is associated with a force of nature known as the mother.

Take Troop 273 in Heber City, for example. When the separation date was announced in May 2018, Scoutmaster John Ackerson looked around 16 boys in his troop that he knew were interested in getting their Eagles; but none of them was very close.

Another thing Ackerson knew was that two of the boys who wanted to be Eagle Scouts, Carter and Dillon Clark, 13, had a mother who had designed a spreadsheet to track their progress.

And not just any spreadsheet, but a spreadsheet that would make NASA proud. Pam Clark was the kind of person who could organize gypsies.

Recognizing a gift horse when he was right in front of him, Ackerson asked Pam, “Will you be my advancement coordinator?”

When she said yes, the race was serious.

Pam put each boy on his spreadsheet; she knew where they were, where they were and where they were going. She knew their lives better than they did.

“Sometimes you just meet people who have the skills to make things happen,” says Ackerson. “It’s Pam. She was massively overqualified and underpaid for sure.”

And relentless. Dog with a relentless bone. She became notorious for keeping track of the blue cards – the small pieces of 3 by 5 paper that represent the progression of a merit badge.

Once, after the boys attended a BYU merit badge powwow, Carter and Dillon came to meet their mom in the car after the day’s event.

First thing, she asked, “Where are your credit cards?”

The boys (with a straight face): “They wouldn’t give them back to us.”

Pam: “You come in and get them or I’ll drive my car into this building.”

At that point, Carter and Dillon took their credit cards out of their pockets.

“They had planned it all day,” says Pam. “They wanted to play a trick on their mom and they just knew how to do it.”

She laughed with them – as long as they had their credit cards.

The Boyber Scout Troop 273 Eagles 273 from Heber City: bottom row, left to right: Dillon Clark, Jon Balls, Luke Nielson, Ethan Bell, Seth Uhrich. Top row, left to right: Scoutmaster John Ackerson, Joel Hicken, Gavin Danley, Carter Clark, Jack Watkins, Aaron Ackerson, Levi Trunnell, Porter Jepperson, Dauson Osborne, assistant Scoutmaster Mike Peterson and assistant Scoutmaster Scott Bell. Not pictured: Drew Whimpey, Conner OsborneLee Benson, Deseret News

The Eagle quest for Troop 273 took a sad turn in October 2018 when one of the boys in the troop, Stephan “Bindy” Clark, died. Bindy was the brother of Carter and Dillon. With their sister Abigail, the quadruplets all came to Earth on the same day, December 21, 2014. Suddenly, Pam and her husband Stephan went from a family of two to a family of six.

Because the children arrived 13 weeks earlier, there were complications. Bindy had cerebral palsy, limiting what he could do physically. At Scouting, where housing is provided for children with special needs, he was able to do some of what his brothers did, but not much.

As heartbreaking as Bindy’s death was, it turned out to be another motivator.

“They knew their brother was watching over them and they wanted to do away with him,” says Pam.

When the time came to choose their Eagle service delivery projects, Carter and Dillon chose to do things for the benefit of the Elementary Children’s Hospital, a place that provided considerable care to their brother. Carter made craft kits for children facing extended hospital stays, while Dillon served two meals, lunch and dinner, at Ronald McDonald House.

When Carter and Dillon received their Eagles in July 2019, an honorary eagle was awarded to “a fallen eagle”, their brother Bindy.

No one was surprised that the children of the Blue Card Lady were the first to reach the finish line, but there were others now in the final stretch. The spreadsheet continued to follow, the scout chief continued to lead, and on December 11, 11 other soldiers from Troop 273 had obtained their eagles. Finally, on December 28, two others joined the ranks, exceeding the 72-hour deadline.

That’s 15 Eagle Scouts of a troop in a year – 16 including Bindy.

“I don’t know if it’s a record,” said Ackerson, smiling. “But it could be.”

“I’m so proud of all these boys, so proud. I feel like it will prepare them for success for the rest of their lives, ”says Pam. “They learned to meet deadlines, to do difficult things, to finish.”

She also recognizes that it may take a few years before they appreciate all of this.

“The main returns from the boys?” She said, repeating a question. “They are glad it is over. I think it really stressed a lot of them.”