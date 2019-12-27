Never lose a soldier again with the new army personal tracker

Loading...

Army commanders may never have to worry about losing a lieutenant again.

Last week, the Army awarded a $ 16.5 million contract to the Maryland-based defense company Robotic Research for boot-mounted trackers to allow disassembled soldiers to monitor one another in environments where GPS-based systems are ineffective.

The "Warfighter Localization Sensor Unit" known as WarLoc was developed for operation in GPS-disturbed and disturbed environments such as underground systems or dense urban areas. It also resembles an ankle bracelet ordered by the court.

"WarLoc's small form factor and state-of-the-art ability to provide high-precision location and positional information in GPS-denied environments make this device the perfect solution for America's armed forces to defend our freedoms at the forefront," said Robotic Research President Alberto Lacaze said in a statement.

According to the company, WarLoc will be used "in different locations" for four brigade combat teams in the near future.

As the Pentagon of 18 years of counter-terrorism in the Middle East focuses on a "superpower competition" with Russia and China, the army is increasingly focusing on location devices that can operate in competitive environments where GPS can prove to be unreliable or completely disrupted.

"Imagine soldiers entering a very large building and getting lost or turning around in an underground facility and someone else is blocking the GPS or the Blue Force Tracker has stopped working," Lacaze told Defense News. "This way, you can continue this function even if the GPS is malfunctioning, either for natural reasons such as the surface or because someone is doing it on purpose."

According to the company, the first batch of WarLocs has already been delivered to the service. It is not yet known whether the WarLoc soldier will be available for the land navigation part of their Expert Soldier Badge test.

