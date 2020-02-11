Nevada Democrats rely on paper-based early caucus votes

LAS VEGAS – The Democratic Party of Nevada has announced new paper ballots for its early vote from Saturday, as it is in a hurry to reconfigure plans and prevent technical problems and report delays caused by the first Iowa caucuses.

The party, which has dumped its original plan to get people to vote early with an app downloaded on iPads, is working on simplifying the process and incorporating “extra layoffs” that minimize errors, according to a memo from executive director Alana Mounce released on Tuesday.

Volunteers use iPads loaded with a PDF from the voter list in Nevada to check in voters who participate in four days of early voting, according to Mounce’s memo. Each voter will receive a card with the ID of the voter registration and a pin code, which the voter will enter both when checking in online via a Google form.

Voters will then fill in paper ballots that rank their top choices for the Democratic presidential candidate. Paper ballots are collected and taken to processing hubs where they are scanned to read the results.

The early voting results will be kept secret until the most important caucuses are started on the afternoon of February 22, and any early votes cast will be added to those that were personally cast with caucuses.

The memorandum does not discuss how the party wants to share the early voting results with volunteers who lead more than 2,000 district caucuses on February 22, the most important voting day. Nevada had originally planned to let volunteers use an app similar to the one from last week in Iowa, made by the same company, to share that information and bring the final results in tabular form.

The Nevada Democratic Party has not offered a timeline for more information.

Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press