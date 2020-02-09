Nevada Caucus will use the new “iPad tool” that they swear is not an app

Oh lord, here we go again.

The Nevada State Democratic Party plans to use a new app for the state caucus on Saturday, February 22, a few days after it left the app that threw the caucus in Iowa into chaos.

What’s even better: Nevada Dems refuses to call it an app.

According to the Independent Nevada, the “new caucus tool pre-loaded on iPads” was presented to volunteers during a Saturday training session.

According to a video used in the training session that the Independent watched, “the instructor tells volunteers that the new mechanism is” not an app “but should be seen as” a tool. “

What about the “tool”?

“(It will) let your precinct early data flow, so that you can have the information for your precinct caucus, so that when you perform your viability calculations, you can get the number of people who voted early and then when you view the results of your first tuning, you can key in that early voice information so that you have all the information you need to perform your district caucus. “

CBS News reports that the iPads that are distributed are disconnected from the internet, which is good for safety. It does not seem that the iPads will be used to report live results directly to the party. (Although you will read below, it is still not clear.) Yet a pre-loaded tool on an iPad that can make calculations based on data entry?

Guys, that sounds a lot like a damn app.

We contacted the Democratic Party of Nevada with questions about this iPad tool and the background of this app.

This would not all seem so bad if it wasn’t for the app from the company Shadow, Inc., which is responsible for Iowa’s hackable bandfire of an app, to have created a great janky app for Nevada that prompted the state party to claiming it would not use it for the caucus.

BREAKING: The Nevada State Democratic Party says it can say “confidently” what happened in Iowa, not Nevada. They say they will not use the same app or vendor used in the Iowa Caucus and that backups / redundancies are built in. Pic.twitter.com/2En16VlCAH

– Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) 4 February 2020

Nevada claimed that it was investigating some of the backup plans it had already made and “currently evaluating the best path forward”. That was on Tuesday. Less than a week later, that seems like the best way forward … another app.

Even worse, it seems that there was not much training or background about the app that was given to volunteers during the Saturday meeting. And this is literally two weeks away with the Nevada caucus.

When a volunteer during the session asked an employee to send the data to another location, the employee said, according to the Independent, “these are all excellent questions, and we are still working on some details about that so I will make sure that everyone has more information so that we can share it. “

Another volunteer said to the outlet: “There was no question of that. We have not received the program to work with or to practice with. We only have a few slides to watch while they told us they are planning to further develop it. “

Oh, and as if this is not too worrying enough, CBS News notes that the state party was short of volunteers and “some volunteers are bracing themselves to host two caucuses at their locations simultaneously if the shortage of volunteers is not filled. “

All in all not great!

Whatever you want to call it – a ‘tool’, an ‘app’, a ‘tech-based-non-application abacus’ – it certainly feels like we are on our way to repeating the Iowa debacle unless things really come together fast.

