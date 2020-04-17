Network sales are growing amid the downfall of Brazil’s IT infrastructure market

Brazil’s computer infrastructure market has seen a 15.2% decline with revenue of $ 1.4 trillion in 2019, with a steady decline expected by 2020, but research continues to see a network surge .

This year, analyst firm IDC expects a major impact on the country’s infrastructure market due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The expectation so far is a decrease of 8.5% over 2019.

Some projects that should have taken place in 2019 were launched in early 2020: These initiatives will save the sector’s performance in the first quarter, according to IDC. However, the analyst said that the impact of the pandemic will be strong during the second quarter, and that sent the market to a head.

The network segment, especially when it comes to routers for large carriers, is projected to perform well in 2020, despite generally negative infrastructure forecasts. This is due to the demands arising from an increase in remote work during the coronavirus outbreak.

“In the third quarter [of 2020] we can expect a recovery, although slow, with normalization of the business planned for the fourth quarter,” says analyst Thomas Campos, of IDC analyst, on general predictions for this year within the infrastructure.

According to IDC, the slump in the infrastructure market was expected in 2019 due to a change in government, which has affected the business in 2019, particularly at the beginning of the year, with expectations around pension reform.

“However, as the months went by and the implementation of the measures was postponed, the private sector and government buyers chose to wait for reinvestment,” says Campos.

According to the analyst, there were some notable investments in public sector infrastructure in networking and security solutions in 2019, especially in the last quarter, but they were not enough to reduce the overall market decline.

However, network and security were the only segments that saw growth in 2019: the former grew 4.4%, while the security application market grew 3% compared to 2018, with revenue of $ 659.9 million and $ 219.7 million, respectively.

The network sector has grown due to the increased investment in routers by regional operators. “There are thousands of operators spread across the Brazilian countryside and we have noticed an increase in demand for such equipment,” says IDC’s Campos. During the fourth quarter of 2019, router sales increased 4.4% compared to the same period in 2018, with revenue of $ 80.8 million.

According to Campos, there was an increase in security investments due to the forthcoming general data protection laws. The GDPR equivalent in Brazil is supposed to be implemented in August 2020, but a bill passed by the Senate earlier this month and will now be voted by Congress will likely push for implementation until. January 2021.

Sales of server and external storage declined 10.6% and 5% with respective revenues of $ 482 million and $ 301.3 million, according to IDC.