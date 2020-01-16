https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXjRFCPiFoA [/ embed]

Mortal Kombat is an icon in the fight against video games. For decades, they have given players the ability to hit each other with a variety of unique characters. Over the years, however, the franchise has blown up and has gained popularity worldwide. With this popularity, we see guest fighters sneaking into the latest installments and for Mortal Kombat 11 we finally get the trailer unveiling of the Joker today.

We had known for some time that the legendary Batman Nemesis and DC Supervillain the Joker would go into battle in Mortal Kombat 11. NetherRealm Studios’ official Twitter account for Mortal Kombat had announced that the trailer was discontinued today.

With the trailer now released and embedded above, you can see how the character will play when it is available for early access to the game on January 28, 2020.

As such an iconic character, we imagine that there will be many players who will quickly try out the character and find out which characters are a good mix when they are forced to stand up to them. For those of you who haven’t bought a copy of the game yet, Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

