Netgear points to a major WiFi 6 upgrade cycle amid the shift to remote work, telework

Netgear is at the forefront of the game with its portfolio of WiFi 6 routers and is bearing fruit as the company is stepping up home network upgrades.

Netgear’s catch is that its supply chain, sales channels and markets have been improved by the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Patrick Lo outlined Netgear’s first-quarter moving parts.

Two different phenomena were observed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Whenever a site blockade was declared a refuge, business activities fell and the demand for our SME products decreased significantly. At the same time, consumers are quickly learning that high-performance WiFi at home is a necessity and are rushing to upgrade their WiFi at home, boosting WiFi sales and mobile hotspot consumer. We also observed a significant shift in channels from physical purchases from retail channels to online purchases that conditioned the logistics of some of our online sales partners.

At a earnings conference, it became clear that Netgear had a lot to navigate as it pulled out its guidance due to COVID-19. The company posted a net loss of $ 4.17 million in a first quarter for revenue of $ 229.96 million, down from $ 249 million a year ago. On a different basis to GAAP, Netgear’s results of 21 cents per share were a nickel better than estimated.

One thing’s for sure: WiFi 6 is likely to be adopted more quickly due to the bandwidth needs of consumers working from home. Once the demand for home for WiFi 6 is exceeded, the demand for small businesses is likely to pick up. He indicated that Netgear is making improvements to the home network at all price points ranging from Orbi to simple extenders to extend the WiFi signal.

Below are some of Netgear’s quarterly acquisitions.

Home schooling and remote work exposed many networks as insufficient. He said:

Our connected home business recorded double-digit growth in final worldwide market demand towards the end of the first quarter, as people mobilized to get a work mandate from home. The need for work from home and home schooling puts an unprecedented demand on home networks.

Families recognized that intense WiFi performance at home is now a necessity and responded by improving their WiFi connections at various price points depending on their financial capacity.

It is unclear how long the rise in WiFi 6 demand will last. He added:

While we can’t be sure how long the focus on home WiFi demand will last, there’s still double-digit growth at this point in Q2. WiFi 6 is about 25% of our final demand for the router and mesh system market in North America in the first quarter. With more new products and supply, we believe this proportion will increase in the second quarter and beyond. We now have 3 different WiFi 6 mesh products on the market. Priced from 2 packages at $ 229, $ 449 and $ 699 to fit homes of different sizes.

But remote workers are likely to use hotspot points as a backup to connect to their homes.. Netgear launches mobile hotspots with 5G and WiFi 6. This contiguous market is likely to increase Netgear service provider revenue in the coming quarters.

Demand for SMEs has plummeted and stabilization will depend on reopened economies.

The router supply chain is underlined. He said air fares are now 2.5 times higher than before assuming the company can find a plane. Netgear also faces higher costs and lower margin as demand passes to connected companies.

He noted that Netgear’s factories in Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand are fully operational and that the components are available in China. However, operations in Mexico are having problems due to the growing curve of COVID-19 cases and this is hurting the supplies of radio frequency components.

Ecommerce changes Netgear’s distribution mix and can pressure profits. He said:

We believe that this pandemic and the shelves in place, work scenarios from home have permanently altered the canal landscape. We are seeing more and more of our channel partners moving to the online line, which requires less inventory and also some physical stores moving to the online line as well as picking up on the edge of the online order, and which allow you to manage your inventory significantly more – in a more efficient way. Therefore, we believe that, in general, the inventory of channels for retail trade will tend to decline.

The new normal work will be different. He said it is not clear how the demand for SMEs will recover, but there will be a large part of the demand. He said:

We usually sell to small businesses, but our main businesses, customers are on the IT side, okay, mainly manufacturing and schools and local governments, these are our typical customers as well as IT departments. engineering of new or large companies. So our experience is that when activities resume, they should come back, right? Now it may not be 100% at the previous level, it will still be pretty close, schools have to work, engineering departments have to keep developing products and governments have to work, manufacturing will resume.