Netflix's Witcher series is funny reproduced with Friends Intro

The Witcher series has arrived at Netflix this Christmas season and is praised for its unique yet familiar style. There’s a lot to love about the show, and Twitter users DarwinStreams could only have given us another reason.

The Twitter user DarwinStreams created the intro for The Witcher with the legendary opening of the 90s sitcom Friends. The video connects the two brilliantly and is really something special. The iconic theme mixed with The Witcher works on many different levels and all we have to say is that you have to check it yourself below:

The Witcher series received positive feedback from fans of the series as well as from newcomers. The show has its own identity and still feels familiar with the video game. Some fans even say that Henry Cavill was born for this role and plays it perfectly. Fans aren’t the only ones who love this show, as the spokesman for the eponymous video game character revealed that he loved the show too. You can read more about this news here.

In related news, according to our Metacritic summary, the show appears to have a mixed response. Some critics love it, others find it extremely boring. But the biggest question is whether fans of the Witcher series like it? I would say they do it. Since its debut on December 20, the gaming community has been flooded with positive reviews for The Witcher series via Twitter

Have you seen the Witcher Netflix series yet? Did you like the show? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter user: DarwinStreams