It’s no surprise that Netflix saw strong first quarter results. The streaming content provider is a direct pandemic to COVID-19 amidst your home orders. Netflix added 15.77 million new paid subscribers compared to analyst projections of more than 8 million.

In addition, Netflix reported revenue of $ 709 million, or $ 1.57 per share, of revenue of $ 5.77 million. Analysts expected earnings of $ 1.64 a share for revenue of $ 5.75 million. What is unclear is whether Netflix will see a drop in demand as new economic normalization develops. Netflix said:

At Netflix, we are aware that we are fortunate to have a service that is even more meaningful to confined people at home and that we can operate remotely with minimal short-term or medium-term disruption. Like other home entertainment services, we are experiencing temporarily higher visibility and larger membership growth. In our case, this is offset by a strongly strong US dollar, which depresses international revenue, leading to revenue according to forecasts. We expect vision to diminish and member growth to slow down as we finish home confinement, which we hope will be soon.

However, Netflix lifted some computer lifts during the quarter. Here are the highlights:

Product teams refocused on new features with more ROI and impact. For example, parental controls were developed during the pandemic. “As a precautionary measure, we have temporarily reduced the number of product innovations we test, while continuing to roll out features we know will add significant value to our members,” said the company.

Customer support moved to work at home and Netflix scaled with 2,000 more agents without sacrificing service levels.

Animation post-production moved to work at home with over 200 projects developed remotely.

The writers’ rooms were virtual.

Open Connect, Netflix’s cache service, moved content close to home and allowed ISPs to keep network congestion to a minimum. When governments and Internet providers asked Netflix to reduce network traffic, the company was able to use Open Connect to reduce network usage by 25% without degrading service.

Netflix projects net revenue of $ 6.05 million in the second quarter with $ 820 million net. It is expected to add 7.5 million net subscribers, but Netflix has added that the projections are “mostly guesswork”.

There are three main effects on our financial performance from the crisis. First, our member growth has temporarily accelerated due to home confinement. Second, our international revenue will be lower than expected due to strong dollar growth. Third, due to production shutdowns, some cash spend on content will be delayed, improving our free cash flow, and some title publications will be delayed, usually by a quarter.

