Netflix’s new ‘screen lock’ will stop you from accidentally pausing your TV show

If you watch Netflix on your phone, chances are you’ve made a big deal out of it and pressed to pause in the middle of a major moment at The Crown just by accidentally touching the screen. Parents can also find out about this experience, with small hands tapping as far as any screen they can find, often skipping right into a large pest.

Fortunately, Netflix has added a new “lock screen,” first seen by 9to5Google, which allows you to lock the screen inside the app to prevent accidental taps. Netflix, the publisher reports, has released an update to its Android app only at this stage – no iOS yet.

You can find the screen lock feature on the left-hand side of the menu where episodes, sound options, etc. live, visible at the start of an episode or movie, or simply by tapping the screen during play.

Photo: MASHABLE SCREENSHOT

If you press the button, the entire interface along with the play / pause button will be replaced by a lock icon. You can turn off the screen lock by tapping the icon, then you will be prompted to unlock the controls in a second tap.

Photo: MASHABLE SCREENSHOT

Easy to use! So, if you’re one to balance your phone on your knees or something while watching the bed, or if you’re surrounded by lively kids who tap on the screen regularly, you might let yourself relax and watch your show the whole way. .

