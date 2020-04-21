Netflix’s ‘Middleditch & Schwartz’ is improv comedy in its peak form

Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz have put together an incredible show of improv comedy in three Netflix specials.

Photo: Jeffery Neira / NETFLIX

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

By Kellen Beck2020-04-21 10:00:00 UTC

Like so many shows that would never make comics, Middleditch & Schwartz begins with a simple question to the audience to help establish a scene. But minutes later, when Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz rolled around, it wasn’t clear that this was your standard improv show.

The Netflix series is a rare television viewing of live improv comedy, featuring two of the best improv comedians working today. The three hour long episodes, filmed at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, go in strange directions that surprise even their two guides, while being some of the most fun comedy you can get your hands now.

Utilizing nothing but their own bodies, voices, and a couple of chairs, Middleditch and Schwartz sweep the audience with an inward, electric kind of energy. The chemistry that creeps between them and the way they build on each other is a rare thing to see.

These are two incredible improv comedians on what could be the pinnacle of their talents, and a pleasure to watch them work.

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Vao8d50hzw [/ embedded]

Both of these guys have made names for themselves with iconic TV comedy roles – Schwartz is often recognized for playing Jean-Ralphio in Parks and Recreation and Middleditch for his role as Richard Hendricks on HBO’s Silicon Valley. But their chops go even deeper, with roles in tons of projects, from multiple appearances of the same to Comedy Bang! Bang! in Middleditch’s role as Tony Babcock, a character he invented and used to literally throw in an LA Kings hockey game.

The two have brushed their teeth on improv in recent years in some truly incredible fashions. Schwartz’s role in the comedy Morning or Die improvised morning talk show called The Earliest Show is an underrated gem, while Middleditch has been making unintelligible wonderful Shakespearean improv in a company since 2005.

They performed improv together on tours that have been billed as Middleditch and Schwartz for the past few years, performing nationally in places such as the unmistakable Carnegie Hall, which is not somewhere to be expected you see bad comedy. But when you watch these two on their three Netflix specials, it’s clear how they’ve managed to see this shooting rise to perhaps the strongest comedy duo of the new decade.

Middleditch and Schwartz prove a scene about the strangest kind of school law school you can imagine.

Photo: Jeffery Neira / NETFLIX

At one stage, the two play multiple roles in a wedding beset with drunken parents, long-loved talents, and a ghost. In another, they imagine a law school classroom that starts out quite normal but floats in a strange scene of child abandonment. And the weird phase of it all starts with the idea of ​​someone waiting to hear again about a job interview and turning into a secretly confusing leak of minds and bodies in a public restroom.

At the end of each special, there is a sense that these two sets aren’t really about the scenes. While surprisingly they manage to create cohesive social accounts, it’s more about watching these two feeds on each other and digging into each other’s unique talents.

Some of the best moments are the fourth-wall breaking of what they actually do, whether it be a laugh or a gaffe or someone forgetting which character is for a second. It’s a reminder that, wow, they actually somehow keep all of these insanity straight for 99% of the show and they’re so talented that even their fumbles are funny gold.

The height of each situation is more than enough to keep interest in these two.

Photo: Jeffery Neira / NETFLIX

The Middleditch & Schwartz specials came at an amazing time. The two comedians are so hot and healthy, they catch the audience with them as they take everyone on fresh, bizarre comedy trips. It’s a pleasure, to say the least.

Middleditch & Schwartz is streaming on Netflix today.

[[tagToTranslate] television [t] netflix [t] comedy [t] tv-reviews [t] entertainment [t] streaming-services [t] movie-tv-shows