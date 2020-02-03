Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This Series Trailer

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmXxfsZPeu0 (/ embed)

From the minds of The end of the F *** ing WorldDirector Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Strange things comes a coming of age story that combines teenage fear with super-powerful destruction. Based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman, I’m not good with this follows Sydney (Sophia Lillis), a teenager who simply tries to endure the usual trials and tribulations of high school while dealing with her grieving family and her budding sexuality. Of course, that’s when she realizes she’s starting to awaken mysterious powers in her. This discovery, combined with various other factors, leads to a really dangerous series of events that treats everyone with the usual artless grace of blundering teenagers.

The short trailer for I’m not good with this functions Lillis in addition to her former It costar Wyatt Oleff (ironically another character called Stanley play). Although the video is barely a minute long, the sheer clumsiness is funny enough to make us yearn for more. View and view the teaser above I’m not good with this when it premieres worldwide on February 26 on Netflix.