Netflix’s energy consumption almost doubled in 2019

Netflix has just released its latest report on Environmental Social Governance (ESG) and shows that the company’s energy consumption has almost doubled.

As Variety reports, the latest Netflix ESG shows that total energy consumption has increased by 84 percent compared to 2018. Netflix explains that energy consumption is monitored in two forms. The first is the energy used to perform the Netflix operation, and the second is the energy used to stream content to any subscriber through a global network.

For 2018, Netflix’s activities used 51,000 megawatt-hours, while the content presented used 194,000 megawatt-hours for a total of 245,000 megawatt-hours. Last year, the energy consumption of operations rose to 94,000 megawatt hours, while content provision required 357,000 megawatt hours for a total of 451,000 megawatt hours.

The huge increase comes when Netflix continues to expand its subscriber base, which rose by 20 percent to 167 million last year. That is clearly not in line with the increase in energy consumption, but then Netflix compensates for its use with regional renewable energy certificates and CO2 compensation. All of the company’s non-renewable power consumption is matched in this way and at the same time supports sustainable energy projects in 20 countries and 15 US states.

Netflix also realizes how much air travel has an impact on the environment, but because travel by employees is necessary, the company compensates for greenhouse gas emissions for “the majority of these air travel” through investments in emission reduction projects.

