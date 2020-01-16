Netflix's disclosure documents about Aaron Hernandez play a subordinate role

Aaron Hernandez played for the New England Patriots between 2010 and 2012.

It would be an understatement to say that executive producers Angus Wall and Geno McDermott had a lot to talk about when they focused on Aaron Hernandez as the subject of Netflix’s latest deep-dive documentaries, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez was not only a football wonder who moved to the New England Patriots at the age of 20, where he played until 2012, but was also a convicted murderer when he died of suicide in 2017.

The documentaries in particular describe Hernandez’s beliefs, his childhood, his career in the NFL, various prison terms, his psyche, his sexuality and the effects of football on his body. Despite the complicated, intense, and lethal consequences of Hernandez’s story, Killer Inside is careful and comprehensive when examining the motives behind his actions. In addition, Netflix uses Hernandez’s life story as a warning story and apparently as a call for change.

Hernandez’s struggles are handled with great care, thanks to Wall and McDermott’s fundamental understanding that the close end of his football career – namely his inner conflict over his sexuality and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) due to his head injuries – was not just for him.

In this way, Killer Inside is sensitive to situations similar to Hernandez’s, less so to Hernandez himself. His life is not used as an excuse or dignified explanation in the documentaries of why he was violent and ultimately very dangerous.

To expand Hernandez’s story, queer soccer players like Ryan O’Callaghan, who played alongside Hernandez on the Patriots, and Dennis SanSoucie, who said that the two were romantically involved, offer insight into the difficulty of accepting both of their sexualities as well as openly dealing with others in homophobic, hyper-male settings.

In addition, Hernandez’s chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease due to persistent head injuries, is seen in a broader context by other medical cases such as those of Mike Webster and Junior Seau. Hernandez’s affected neurological condition, though harming others, was not an isolated case. Such a look at Hernandez’s story is incredibly open and serves the common good.

It is important that Killer Inside is constructed in such a way that the story of Hernandez is sensational enough. The documentaries are free from real criminal gadgets, twists and turns, and Wall and McDermott set the tone immediately by addressing Hernandez’s beliefs from the start. Although the viewer understands Hernandez better, they are not tempted to sympathize with him.

As mentioned in Killer Inside, Hernandez murdered Odin Lloyd, the friend of his fiance’s sister. At the time of Hernandez’s trial, the celebrity status and popularity of the NFL player outweighed the tragedy of Lloyd’s death. To address this unfortunate, sensational discrepancy, Lloyd and the other murdered people, Hernandez, focus specifically on and are celebrated in the documentaries – a service for anyone who has lost loved ones because of Hernandez’s behavior.

Killer Inside: The spirit of Aaron Hernandez can now be streamed on Netflix.

If you want to speak to someone or have thoughts of suicide, text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For international resources, this list is a good place to start.