Netflix’s Bly mansion haunts ‘still on schedule’

There is no shortage of TV projects that have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic – but the haunting of the Netflix series Bly Manor is not one of them, according to its author and creator Mike Flanagan.

The series, which follows 2018’s critically acclaimed film The Haunting of Hill House (based loosely on Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name), is expected to reach the streaming platform later this year than originally planned.

Responding to a question from fans on Twitter, Flanagan wrote: “It’s going great. Still, according to the schedule, we rebelled before the shutdown and the after-treatment was (had been) away from home. The show is in great shape, I’m thrilled.

“It simply came to our notice then. @netflix will announce the release date when they are ready. “

– Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) 21 April 2020

The series is not a sequel to the direct film “The Haunting of Hill House”, but is based on another classic ghost story – Henry James’ “Turn of the Screw”, in which Bly Manor plays a crucial role.

Talking to last year’s entertainment week, Flanagan promised fans he was even more afraid this time around, saying the upcoming series was “much scarier, especially on a visceral level.”

Given that Hill House had almost no scary moments, it doesn’t seem to be a nervous thing…

