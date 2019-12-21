Netflix’s 6 Underground is Chocobo Racing without the Final Fantasy

Loading...

In case anyone wondered: yes, Michael Bay directed this movie.

Some of the parkour sequences extended in 6 Underground are really exciting, but Bay wouldn't be Bay if it didn't launch an explosion from time to time.

Part of the comedy in the script lands, but for the most part, the inexpressive humor of the subtitles eclipses it.

I didn't think about listening with enough attention, but if there wasn't a cry from Wilhelm, I should have done it.

After a week of the preview that caught my attention every time I opened the application, I finally saw the new Netflix 6 Underground movie last night. With Ryan Reynolds starring and a couple of fun and funny moments in the trailer, it's easy to get your hopes up, but, for the most part, it's a mistake. I don't want to criticize the movie too much [I saw the two hours reasonably absorbed], but it won't be something I remember next year, and probably won't be for anyone else either.

Reynolds plays a disgruntled technology billionaire who decides he has had enough evil in the world. So he recruits a group of misfits, each with a special talent, and confronts the bad guys, specifically, the dictatorial and fascist regime of the semi-fictional country "Turgistan." The real Turgistan was a province of the Sasanian Empire, located in present-day Pakistan, and ceased to be a thing in 651 AD. This has little relation to Turkey of 6 Underground, which is a pastiche of Syria and Abu Dhabi with a thin veil, complete with the dictator of chemical weapons deployment of the first and the madness of the second opulence. Reynolds and his motley gang are on a self-assigned mission to kill the amoral and evil dictator and replace him with his moral, good brother. Subtle.

6 Underground strives hard to be at least four different movies and never gets any of them. The first twenty minutes are a great chase of urban cars, indeed, a tribute to the Ronin of 1998, but with many more bright things, CGI and things that shoot. But where Ronin offered a surprisingly satisfactory technical driving, 6 Underground simply simulates it with camera cuts, fast noises and doubtful jokes. Later, the film receives relentless stabs and little enthusiasts for being Ocean & # 39; s Eleven, Deadpool and Jarhead, but neither can get any of those.

Ryan Reynolds manages to deliver some of his sharp pangs well enough to laugh, and some of them weren't even in the trailer. The extended parkour sequences, delivered by the Storror collective parkour, also provide some real emotions. But the "oh, click" moments are few and far between, interspersed between failed jokes, thin plot and things that are booming. None of the other actors get their characters away from the ground, but it is difficult to blame them, they were not given much to work with.

I would be quite upset if I had paid $ 10 for a ticket and another $ 12 for snacks to watch this movie in a theater. But despite all the negativity, it is worth remembering that 6 Underground is a free watch, if you are already a Netflix customer, and viewers who enjoy Michael Bay's camera cut action style can find it more fascinating than I I did. Either way, at the low price of "free with subscription," it's hard to get mad at him, and there are worse places, like the completely horrible Blackbear, to land on his endless Netflix roll.

