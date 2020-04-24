Netflix users can’t get enough international shows like Why Money Heist – BGR

One of the most watched shows on Netflix is ​​Money Heist, which debuted in season four of the Spanish-language series Criminals.

The latest ranking of the most-watched shows on this week’s streamer includes a number of foreign series, as Netflix users continue to look for new shows to add to their Coronavirus Quarantine binge lists.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

Recently, I’ve found that Netflix is ​​on the road to being beaten – not the buzziest stuff like Tiger King or Too Hot to Handle, but with the likes of Money Heist and Streamers, the Internet seems to be getting more and more popular. The heap of Korean dramas is growing. I think this is related to the itchy scratch that can’t travel right now because of the coronavirus epidemic, and watching programming around the world allows your body to travel when your body can’t.

For example, I was able to catch the latest batch of Terrace House, which joined Netflix a few weeks ago – Terrace House, a super-popular Japanese reality show that is a co-production between Netflix and Fuji TV. In it, a group of six unknowns (three men and three women) to live together, but this play, unlike the American version of dainamiksginta opens, tenants everyone is good at each other, fall in love with (usually more pure style) Go on, go to work, and to pursue their ambitions in life paraspa Please help. And that’s pretty much it. It offers a pretty enriching viewing experience and is different from anything you’ll find in the US, that’s for sure.

Now, when it comes to the latest rankings of the most watched on Netflix, in the meantime, we are always turning to the trusted team at streaming search engine ReelGood, which studies data from more than 4 million monthly active users. For the week of April 16-22, as I mentioned, foreign language titles cover a good portion of the Top 10 titles, with Money Heist at the top. I’ve been meaning to check it out – and maybe soon – its fourth season kicks off on Netflix, and the series follows a group of criminals who got together to pull off an epic heist in Season 1, and we follow what unfolds from there.

Beyond that, Netflix viewers are increasingly influencing crash landing on you, elite, and unconventional titles. Crash Landing On is one of my favorite all-time Netflix series – a South Korean drama about a crashed and cross-border heir, where she falls in love with a North Korean soldier. What you don’t know you need right now to add your quarantine to the must-do list is a good foreign chain.

Here is the latest list of ReelGood:

Heist Money Doctor Foster The Ozark Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness Stranger Things Crash landing on you Elite Breaking bad Sex education Unconventional

Image source: Netflix

Andy is a reporter in Memphis, who coordinates with stores like Fast Company and The Guardian. When he’s not writing about technology, you can find him defensive on his growing vinyl repertoire, as well as nursing his voyeurism and engaging in various TV shows you don’t like.

. (Tagto Translate) Money Heist (T) Netflix