Netflix unveils first new image for Season 3 of Castlevania

Netflix was silent when it came to their successful anime-based video game series Castlevania. However, it seems that silence broke today!

Over on Castlevania Netflix’s official Twitter page, the header image has been updated. As you can see in the picture below, we see the return of one of the season 2 stars – Carmilla. It seems she’s returning to season three with some firepower when we see three other unknown characters standing next to her.

This is pretty exciting news, as the first picture from season three has been released, we can hope to see some official news for the season soon.

Check out the new teaser picture for the third season of Castlevania:

In the latest news, Shankar went on Twitter to celebrate with his fans that the hugely successful Castlevania series has been given the green light for the third time. The show is worth a watch for franchise fans as well as newcomers. It’s just an overall good story, paired with amazing anime pictures and a dark, brutal theme. It is really worth a watch.

Castlevania is one of the best video game customizations ever. As I mentioned earlier, it is worth a watch for both fans and newbies. Did you catch up with the two seasons? Excited for season 3? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter via comic book