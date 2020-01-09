Netflix tops all NAACP Image Awards nominees

Loading...

LOS ANGELES – Netflix will make its presence felt at the 51st NAACP Image Awards next month.

On Thursday, the streaming giant emerged with 42 nominations, notably for Ava DuVernay’s limited series “Whey They See Us” and the film directed by Eddie Murphy “Dolemite is My Name”. Thirty Netflix nominations came in television categories and the rest were for film releases.

“When They See Us” was a four-part series retracing the true story of five black and Latino teenagers from Harlem who were forced to confess to a rape they had not committed in 1989. The story follows their plight over a period of 25 years duration until their eventual exemption.

The nominees were announced by Marsai Martin, Tichina Arnold, Erica Campbell and Trevor Jackson.

Martin, 15, scored four nominations for her role on the ABC television series “black-ish” and the film “Little”, which made her the youngest executive producer of all time.

Lizzo continues to dominate his breakthrough with six nominations thanks to his musical success, including his first major label, “Cuz I Love You”. The singer-rapper will compete for the artist of the year against Regina King, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett and Tyler Perry.

Arnold shouted “We love you girl” after announcing Martin in two categories. Then she clapped loudly after revealing that King was the best artist of the year, saying, “Yeah, I’m biased.”

“Dolemite is My Name” will compete for the best film with “Harriet”, “Just Mercy”, “Queen & Slim” and “Us”. Alfre Woodard, Cynthia Erivo, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lupita Nyong’o and Naomie Harris will fight for the best honor of the film actress.

Murphy will face Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, Winston Duke and Daniel Kaluuya.

Murphy starred in his passion project as Rudy Ray Moore in “Dolemite is My Name”. The film followed the famous character of Moore from Dolemite, known for being a shoot-of-hip pimp, kung fu, with his stand-up act and the popular success of his 1975 Blaxploitation classic “Dolemite”.

Jordan Peele’s “We” and “Queen & Us” helped Universal Picture win the most film category nominations with 15.

The awards honoring artists and writers of color will take place on February 22 in Pasadena, California. The show will be televised for the first time on BET.