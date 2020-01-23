Netflix To All the Boys: P. I Still Love You Movie Trailer

“Kavinsky” is back, and although they are caught in a different love triangle, they are still as cute as ever! The trailer for the long-awaited sequel of Netflix To all the boys I’ve loved before is here, and it does not disappoint. There is romance, drama, a flawless wardrobe and of course those annoying letters.

To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you picks up immediately after the end of the first film, with Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) deciding to give a real shot, and John Ambrose McClaren (formerly played by Jordan Burtchett), Lara Jean’s childhood sweetheart from Model VN, surfaced after receiving one of the notorious letters from Lara Jean. Now pictured by Bold liveJordan Fisher, the trailer shows that the mission of John Ambrose is not wrong: he is here to steal Lara Jean. And we don’t want to say it, we hope we don’t sound ridiculous, but he makes a very good thing to switch to Team John Ambrose. Sorry, Peter!

View the trailers for To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you below and fall in love all over again when the Netflix movie premieres on February 12.