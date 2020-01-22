Anime fans were thrilled when Netflix announced that 21 films from the popular Ghibli studio would find their way to the streaming service.

The animation house was co-founded by the renowned director Hayao Miyazaki and is responsible for classic functions such as My Neighbor Totoro and Kikis Delivery Service.

The impressive catalog appears seven times a month. from February 1, 2020,

Here’s the full list of what to expect and when …

February 1, 2020

Castle in Heaven (1986)

The kidnapped orphan Sheeta teamed up with a little boy named Pazu and discovered a mystical floating city together, while a gang of pirates followed closely behind them.

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

When Mei and Satsuki move to a new home to be closer to their sick mother, they discover a friendly spirit that takes the form of a giant rabbit-like creature.

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

The young Kiki, who is in training, moves to a coastal town with her talking cat and is very popular in the community for her courier service until self-doubt arises and she loses her magical powers. Check out the trailer for the Kiki delivery service here.

Only yesterday (1991)

Career woman Taeko Okajima thinks about her childhood and wonders if she is on the right path in her adult life. The trailer for Only Yesterday is here.

Porco Rosso (1992)

He follows the ace pilot Porco Rosso, who was turned into a pig during World War I when he battled pirates in the sky of Italy in the 1930s. Watch the trailer for Porco Rosso here.

Ocean waves (1993)

Two students find their friendship tested by the arrival of a beautiful girl who forces her to face the changing nature of their relationship. Check out the Ocean Waves trailer here.

Earthsea Stories (2006)

In the mystical land of Earthsea, a wizard, prince, and priestess must join forces to defeat an evil that threatens to plunge mankind into chaos. Watch the trailer for Tales from Earthsea here.

March 1, 2020

Nausicaä from the Valley of the Wind (1984)

In a post-apocalyptic country, Nausicaa lives in the so-called toxic jungle and has the ability to communicate with giant mutant insects. She works to bring peace to the devastated world around her.

Princess Mononoke

Princess Mononoke takes place in a war-torn 14th century and sees young Ashitaka in search of a cure for an infected wound after an animal attack. Check out the Princess Monokoke trailer here.

My Neighbors The Yamadas (1999)

This film, illustrated with unique cartoon styles, follows the ups and downs of the quirky Yamada family.

Spirit of optimism (2001)

The young Chihiro discovers a strange world of ghosts and magic in which her parents mysteriously transform. Watch the Spirited Away trailer here.

The Cat Returns (2002)

A high school student gets more than she expected when it turns out that a cat that saves her is a prince of a magical kingdom. The trailer for The Cat Returns can be found here.

Arrietty (2010)

Arietty is the teenage daughter of a tiny family who secretly lives under the floorboards of a suburban home. The trailer for Arrietty is here.

The story of the princess Kaguya (2013)

A beautiful young woman commands her clients to complete a series of Hercules challenges to win their affection. Check out the trailer for The Princess Kaguya.

April 1, 2020

Pom Poko (1994)

A group of Tanuki (Japanese raccoon dogs) must summon all of their supernatural talents when their Waldheim is under threat from the prospect of urban development.

Whispering the Heart (1995)

An avid reader notices that all of her library books have previously been borrowed from a mysterious boy, and sets off to find out who he is. Watch the Whisper of the Heart trailer here.

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

A saleswoman falls under the eyes of an evil witch as she befriends a powerful magician and a flying castle. Based on the book of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones, you can watch the trailer for Howl’s Moving Castle here.

Ponyo (2008)

A goldfish princess who wants to make friends with a young bot named Sosuke.

From the air on the poppy hill (2011)

Follows a high school girl named Umi, who lived in Japan in the 1960s when she was recovering from World War II and preparing for the Olympics. Check out the From Up on Poppy Hill trailer here.

The wind rises (2013)

A fictional biography of Jiro Horikoshi, who was responsible for the development of the A6M fighter aircraft during World War II. Watch the trailer for The Wind Rises here.

When Marnie Was There (2014)

A young girl moves to the country and meets a young girl named Marnie, with whom she has a secret relationship. The trailer of When Marnie Was There is here.

