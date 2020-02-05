Netflix starts streaming AV1 on Android to save cellular data

Netflix announced today that video streaming starts with AV1 on Android. This free high-performance codec offers 20% better compression efficiency than VP9.

Founding members include Google, Netflix and Amazon – all major video providers. According to Netflix, the goal is to launch AV1 on all of our platforms. When starting on mobile devices, it is stated how “cellular networks can be unreliable” and “limited data plans”. This applies in particular to participants in an important growth market abroad. Overall, this leads to a “good adaptation to the compression efficiency of AV1”.

When starting, the “Save data” option – “More” tab> “App settings”> “Use of cellular data” – must be set in the Android client. Netflix only specifies that “selected tracks” are available for streaming through AV1.

Our AV1 support for Android uses the open source Dav1d decoder, developed by the VideoLAN, VLC and FFmpeg communities and sponsored by the Alliance for Open Media. Here we have optimized dav1d so that Netflix content, i.e. 10-bit colors, can be reproduced. In order to ensure the wide availability of AV1, we support open source efforts to further optimize 10-bit performance and to make these advantages available to everyone.

In the future, the use of AV1 in Netflix will be expanded to include more use cases as the codec performance improves over time. The service is already working with partners for devices and chipsets to extend this to hardware.

AV1 streaming is also available today on YouTube.com. Under “Playback and performance” it says “Automatic”, “Prefer AV1 for SD” or “Always prefer AV1”. The middle layer is limited to 480p, whereby VP9 can process even higher resolutions. In the meantime, Google warns that AV1 in HD requires a “powerful computer” and not all content is available.

