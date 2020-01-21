LOS GATOS, California (AP) _ Netflix Inc. (NFLX) reported a fourth-quarter profit of $ 587 million on Tuesday.

California-based company Los Gatos said it had a net income of $ 1.30 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts examined by Zacks Investment Research was for a profit of 52 cents per share.

The internet video service achieved a turnover of $ 5.47 billion in the period and also beat street expectations. Eleven analysts examined by Zacks expected $ 5.44 billion.

For the current quarter ending April, Netflix said it expects a revenue of $ 5.73 billion. Analysts examined by Zacks expected sales of $ 5.52 billion.

Netflix shares have risen 4.5% since the beginning of the year, while the 500 & Standard index has risen nearly 3%. In the last minutes of trading on Tuesday, stocks reached $ 338.11, which fell slightly in the last 12 months.

