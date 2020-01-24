Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shepard at the ranch. Photo credit: Greg Gayne / Netflix

Fans of a certain age remember the Dallas cliffhanger “Who Shot J.R.” that the whole world spoke about who shot the most dangerous man in Southfork.

Netflix asked a similar question at the end of Season 7 of The Ranch. Someone shot the malicious Nick, but then the season ended. The question in the minds of the fans was: “Who killed Nick?”

Spoilers follow for season 8 of The Ranch.

The Ranch Season 7 Cliffhanger

Season seven of The Ranch ended with a huge cliffhanger – which killed Nick.

This season Mary (Megyn Price), who was Luke’s ex-wife and Rooster’s ex-girlfriend, deteriorated. She was also Nick’s ex-wife (Josh Burrow).

When her life went to the bathroom and she got heroin before reconnecting with Nick, it looked grim.

Remember Nick wasn’t a good person. In season 5, he pulled a gun on Rooster (Danny Masterson) and made a threatening threat.

Needless to say, Abby (Elisha Cuthbert) revealed that Nick was back in town, and Beau (Sam Elliott), Colt (Ashton Kutcher), and Luke (Dax Shepard) visited him.

Colt still blames Nick for Rooster’s death. It was clear that the main suspect when someone shot Nick would be Colt.

Who killed Nick on the ranch?

However, when the trailer for season eight of The Ranch premiered, it looked like Luke was the trigger. Mary reveals that the police arrested Luke for killing Nick.

The trailer was misleading, which is good, so no one knew what was going to happen.

So who killed Nick at the ranch?

Heather has pulled the trigger. Mary’s daughter said that she always remembered that Nick had hit her mother, herself, or Darlene.

Heather said she went to the caravan to pick up her mother’s things so she never had to go there again, and found the gun while she was packing.

When Nick showed up, she said he saw her with the gun and “came up to me” when she pulled the trigger and killed Nick for self-defense.

There was another breakthrough in the Netflix series, however.

Before Colt and Heather could arrive at the police station to hand in, Mary hit them there. Mary took the fall and confessed to the crime.

When Mary said that she killed Nick on self-defense at the ranch, she said it was her way of being a “little mother” all her life. She said she could make up for it.

Season 8 ranch is now running on Netflix.