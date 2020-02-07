Netflix ‘seductive adaptation’ Locke & Key ‘is a fresh look at the popular comic book series

Netflix’s latest fantasy series for teenagers, Locke & Key, is the product of over 10 years of negotiation, failed pilots and shuffling between networks – but the indecision of the industry is undetectable in the beautifully constructed first season of the series.

It was a long and winding road to get there. Locke & Key is closely based on the complex series of horror strips of the same name, which began in 2008, written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodríguez. After the early success of the comic, Fox acquired the rights for a TV adaptation and released a pilot in 2011 in which “Beautiful Soul” singer Jesse McCartney played as Tyler Locke, one of the main characters in the series. The show was not picked up. Joe Hill spoke with Collider about a possible film trilogy in the works in 2014; that didn’t matter either. In the following years, Hulu worked on a pilot of the show that was never broadcast. Netflix then developed the idea until the 2020 iteration of the series.

Locke & Key is fascinating, smart and always evolving.

The Netflix series is aimed at the youngest generation of the Locke family, one of the many sets of intergenerational protagonists in the comic series. The series continues with Nina Locke (Darby Stanchfield) moving her children – Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), who are both in high school, and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), a pre-teen – from Seattle to her ancestral home of deceased husband Rendell (Bill Heck) in Massachusetts (“Keyhouse”) for a new start. Rendell was murdered by Sam Lesser (Thomas Mitchell Barnet), a classmate of Tyler who was looking for a set of keys that he was convinced Rendell had.

It is easy to see why so many different production companies have adapted the comic books: Locke & Key – both the original storyline and the adaptation of Netflix – is fascinating, smart and always evolving.

So much is unfolding that in the past the complexity of Locke & Key networks may have prevented it from making up for it. As soon as the Lockes Keyhouse come in, they realize that the connection that Sam made between Rendell and the keys was perfect. The family experiences a series of supernatural events thanks to their new whereabouts: Bode meets a demon stuck at the bottom of a well on Keyhouse’s property, and the siblings acquire keys that grant them the powers of teleportation and invisibility (among other things) and access to explore their own psyches.

The aforementioned demon, played by Laysla de Oliveira

Image: Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

Tyley, Kinsey and Bode then use their new powers to understand why Sam Lesser was after their father and what Rendell had to do with the keys. Nina also starts her own research into the adolescence of her deceased husband in Keyhouse.

The whole fantastic awakening is underlined by the experiences of Tyler and Kinsey in a new school where all students are familiar with their family’s legacy, including a group of Rendell friends who mysteriously drowned off the Massachusetts coast when they were in high school school, and the brothers and sisters sadly investigating Rendell’s past. Tyler, Kinsey and Bode teach that their deceased father often used the magic keys of Keyhouse when he was young. The episodes get better over time and Locke & Key appears to be well written, entertaining and creepy.

Also nice: adults cannot remember their previous use of magic in the show’s universe. Therefore, although Rendell always had access to the magic dimension in the Keyhouse, he lost and forgotten powers, meaning his children had to discover the keys themselves. Moreover, their mother Nina communicates with the forces of the Keyhouse, but immediately forgets her experiences. Watching how the teenagers of Locke & Key hold all genuine (pun intended) is amazing.

The series is self-aware: teenage drama clichés, such as a love triangle developed by Kinsey among two of her male friends, are simultaneously recognized and spoiled. Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill balance the mystical and emotional elements that are inherent in Locke & Key’s storyline very well.

What’s more, the series offers several strong performances: Jessup, Jones and Scott are more than convincing brothers and sisters. Jessup and Jones in particular have fantastic family chemistry and act as protectors and partners of Bode in crime that rise above the tension of teenage brothers and sisters to fight demons and forever manipulate Keyhouse’s magic. Moreover, as a scandal fan, I was excited to see that Stanchfield’s portrayal of Nina was not reminiscent of Abby Whelan of Pope & Associates.

Jones, Jessup and Scott as brothers and sisters of Locke

Image: Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

Locke & Key has a varied cast whose demography is not focused on during the first season of the series. While Netflix’s other recent additions to the slate of teenage and children’s programming – such as Spinning Out, Raising Dion, and Daybreak – have centered stories around the different educational experiences of teenagers of color, Locke & Key is a striking mother on such themes.

In the universe of the series, non-white characters simply exist, without commentary or storyline about racial profiling or tokenization. It seems that Locke & Key cast color blind in general and did not cast characters as they appeared in the comic books … except for the leads, the Locke family. As the storylines of Locke & Key are not central to the race, it seems that showrunners have missed the opportunity to cast the leads of the series as non-blank.

Locke & Key is now available for streaming on Netflix.

. (TagsToTranslate) Netflix