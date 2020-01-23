Netflix releases brand new 'To All the Boys: P.S. from The trailer of I Still Love You

Lara Jean’s love story continues to the second chapter in To All the Boys: P. I still love you.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are ready to resume their role of To All the Boys that I have loved in the upcoming sequel, To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You, such as Lara Jean and Peter, with the character of Condor packed in a love triangle.

In the new To All the Boys: P. I Still Love You trailer, it is teasing that Lara Jean and Peter will get a big shock in their relationship when another recipient of Lara Jean’s old love letters enters her life again: John Ambrose from Model U.N.

The sudden appearance of John in Lara Jean’s life confuses her about whether she could love her friend Peter and John at the same time.

“I thought having a boyfriend meant that the idea of ​​other boys had completely left you,” Lara tells Jean in the trailer, while spending time with both Peter and John. “I didn’t want to think about what could have been, but I was.”

John then joins the group of friends of Lara Jean and Peter and the two boys begin to compete for her heart.

A scene in the new trailer shows that John is offering to stay late at a meeting to clear things up, making Peter a bit defensive.

“No, no, I think I can help my girlfriend clean up,” Peter tells John while Lara Jean looks around uncomfortably.

Fans of the original will follow Lara Jean again while she tries to find out her love life.

“I thought I wanted to be happy and happy,” Lara Jean says when the trailer ends. “But we are still at the beginning.”

In addition to the original characters from the first film such as Lara Jean’s sisters Kitty (Anna Cathcart) and Margot (Janel Parrish), her father Dr. Covey (John Corbett) and best friend Chris (Madeleine Arthur), actor Holland Taylor plays the role of Stormy, an “unexpected confidant” for Lara Jean.

Last August Condor and Centineo shared that the romantic comedy will not end with P.S. I Still Love You and there will be a third episode based on Jenny Han’s YA novels.

Centineo also shared a video on Instagram, including Condor, that they were currently in production for the third film, entitled Always and Forever Lara Jean. No details about the release date were disclosed.

To All the Boys: P. S. Still Love You will be available to stream on Netflix on February 12.

